Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 9.3% AT $48,773.32; ETHER LAST DOWN 3.7% AT $4,067.32

12/04/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 9.3% AT $48,773.32; ETHER LAST DOWN 3.7% AT $4,067.32


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13pBitcoin falls 9.2% to $48,782
RE
05:05pBitcoin falls 9.2% to $48,782
RE
05:00pBitcoin last down 9.3% at $48,773.32; ether last down 3.7% at $4,067.32
RE
04:44pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 48,918,251 As Of Yesterday
RE
04:44pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 784,893 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 783,215 in previous report on dec 3
RE
04:44pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 48,918,251 as of yesterday vs 48,767,329 in previous report on dec 3
RE
04:24pTrump's social media venture says it has raised $1 billion
RE
04:19pSudan's Burhan says military will exit politics after 2023 elections
RE
04:12pU.s. cdc says as of dec 4, 45,288,817 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
04:11pU.s. cdc says 198,592,167 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of dec 4 vs 198,211,641 individuals as of dec 3
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Wall Street Week Ahead: Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for som..
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says
5Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

HOT NEWS