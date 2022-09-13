Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 9.38% AT $20,299.00; ETHER LAST DOWN 6.35% AT…

09/13/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 9.38% AT $20,299.00; ETHER LAST DOWN 6.35% AT $1,608.0


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.97% 22108.2 End-of-day quote.-47.40%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.56% 22394.7 End-of-day quote.-53.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pEnergy Down as Dollar Rallies on Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pTSX falls by most since June as U.S. inflation data spooks investors
RE
04:16pTrump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial
RE
04:06pAt least six dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast
RE
04:05pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak
RE
04:05pBitcoin last down 9.4% at $20,287; Ether falls about 6%
RE
04:05pBitcoin last down 9.38% at $20,299.00; ether last down 6.35% at…
RE
04:04pAmtrak to cancel more long-distance trains Wednesday
RE
04:04pGoodbye 50, hello ... 100?
RE
04:02pU.S. Senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
5SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..

HOT NEWS