Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST UP 0.5% AT $50,170.83; ETHER LAST UP 1.1% AT $3,929.69

09/05/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST UP 0.5% AT $50,170.83; ETHER LAST UP 1.1% AT $3,929.69


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aBack-to-school may lift U.S. retail shares after recent lull
RE
06:32aBitcoin rises back above $50,000
RE
06:02aBitcoin last up 0.5% at $50,170.83; ether last up 1.1% at $3,929.69
RE
05:22aNO : 293, 5 September 2021, Press Release Regarding the Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Vincent Biruta, to Turkey
PU
04:42aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Ministry of Coal Inaugurates Rs. 2.25 Crore CSR initiatives in Singrauli District As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations Benefitting Thousands of Villagers
PU
03:52aGOVERNMENT OF GIBRALTAR : Tender  for Employers & Public Liability Insurance GEA 2021 - 2022
PU
03:32aSmt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs laid foundation stone today for office building of Income Tax Department
PU
03:30aEgypt PMI inches closer to growth as purchasing increases
RE
03:01aQUANTUM COMPUTING : Author and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, will be a VIP speaker and panelist at the Arizona Technology Summit in Scottsdale, AZ on September 8th
AQ
02:32aPCBS : The Industrial Production Index, July, 07/2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlemen..
2Bitcoin rises back above $50,000
3Banca Monte dei Paschi is a 'huge problem', Italy's League says
4Lagardere CEO: There is no conflict with Arnault
5Electricite de France : EDF CEO says in-depth reform still key to group..

HOT NEWS