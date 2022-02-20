Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST UP 1.7% AT $39,019; ETHER UP 3.9% AT $2,723…

02/20/2022 | 11:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST UP 1.7% AT $39,019; ETHER UP 3.9% AT $2,723


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.59% 34584 Real-time Quote.-13.24%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.07% 39318 Real-time Quote.-13.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aMyanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aEU countries to ask top diplomat to increase climate action
RE
12:08aIndian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss
RE
12:05aChina's new home prices perk up as big city demand returns
RE
02/20Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on March 29
RE
02/20Thai economy returns to growth in Q4, but recovery in 2022 seen slow
RE
02/20Kazakhstan detains former defence minister over January unrest
RE
02/20Ukrainian mother trains for possible war with Russia
RE
02/20Mike Pompeo, who riled China while in office, to visit Taiwan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
2Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
3Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
4Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
5'Welcome back world!': Australia fully reopens borders after two years

HOT NEWS