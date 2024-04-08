BITCOIN LAST UP 2.4% AT $69,263; ETHER UP 3.3% AT $3,445.1
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|63,896 EUR
|+0.45%
|-1.52%
|-
|69,158 USD
|+0.35%
|-1.03%
|-
Funds steadfast in bearish CBOT corn views despite friendly US data -Braun
Wall St Week Ahead-US stocks' lofty valuations in spotlight as earnings season nears
US criticism of Chinese overcapacity rehashes 'China threat' rhetoric, Xinhua says
'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death
Brazil judge opens inquiry into Musk for obstruction involving social media company X
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Equinix, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - EQIX
Brazil's Lula calls meeting on the future of Petrobras CEO, sources say