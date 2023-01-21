BITCOIN LAST UP 2.7% AT $23,045…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Cybersecurity
Sin stocks
Place your bets
In Vino Veritas
Hydrogen
Fintechs
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Artificial Intelligence
Gold and Silver
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Sin stocks
Let's all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
BITCOIN LAST UP 2.7% AT $23,045…
01/21/2023 | 05:04am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BITCOIN LAST UP 2.7% AT $23,045
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR)
7.42%
20903.6
34.88%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD)
7.56%
22676.2
36.49%
Latest news "Economy"
08:52a
Owners of UK supermarket Asda and EG Group considering merger - The Times
RE
07:42a
India's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly net profit jumps 31%
RE
07:21a
Canada says Cameroon warring parties agree to enter peace process
RE
07:04a
Nornickel management proposes 76% dividend cut - sources cited by RBC
RE
06:58a
India ICICI Bank's profit jumps 34% in October-December
RE
06:35a
India's Yes Bank has 'strong' grounds to appeal ATI bonds court order, CEO says
RE
05:43a
Six injured in Jammu blasts before India opposition leader Gandhi arrives
RE
05:28a
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S
RE
05:23a
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
RE
05:07a
In Mexico, a reporter published a story. The next day he was dead
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2
UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
3
Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
4
Wall St. rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
5
Western Digital, Kioxia in advanced talks for merger - Bloomberg News
More news
HOT NEWS
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
+20.01%
Ally Financial Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
WAYFAIR INC.
+20.25%
Wayfair Announces Update to Cost Efficiency Plan and Business Performance
NETFLIX, INC.
+8.46%
Netflix Up Over 7%, On Track for Highest Close Since April 2022 -- Data Talk
MAGNET FORENSICS INC.
+13.85%
Canada's Magnet Forensics to go private in $1.3 bln deal
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL I.
+1.38%
Canada's Sun Life clinches $192 mln bancassurance deal with Dah Sing Bank
LION ONE METALS LIMI.
+5.15%
Lion One Metals Limited announced that it expects to receive CAD 18.842319 million in funding from Nebari Partners LLC, Nebari Holdings, LLC
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave