BITCOIN LAST UP 3.3% AT $58,604, HITS HIGHEST SINCE DEC. 2021; ETHER UP 1.7% AT $3,305.0
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|54,455 EUR
|+3.50%
|+8.79%
|-
|58,876 USD
|+3.16%
|+9.19%
|-
European countries eye reopening embassies in North Korea after pandemic closures
Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Albania for southeastern Europe summit
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
South Korean budget airlines submit bids for Asiana cargo unit, source says
French payment firm Worldline posts a full-year loss after 'goodwill impairment'
Toyota gives no answer to union demands at second wage talks, Kyodo reports
Australian shares inch lower as banks weigh; US inflation data in focus