Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST UP 3.4% AT $24,598.68; ETHER LAST UP 0.7% AT $1,735…

07/30/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST UP 3.4% AT $24,598.68; ETHER LAST UP 0.7% AT $1,735.85


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.57% 23269.1 End-of-day quote.-44.64%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.22% 23802.9 End-of-day quote.-50.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pBRAZILIAN CITY'S HOMELESS GET INCENTIVE FOR GOING TO SHELTER : beds for their pets
RE
01:32pDeath toll in Kentucky floods rises to 25-governor
RE
01:20pBitcoin rises 3.4% to $24,584; up 39.7% from year low in June
RE
01:19pKentucky Gov. 'worried' death toll from floods will rise for weeks
RE
01:04pBitcoin last up 3.4% at $24,598.68; ether last up 0.7% at $1,735…
RE
11:51a-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in southern fighting
RE
11:51aIraqi cleric supporters storm back Baghdad Green Zone
RE
11:38aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
11:32aGuatemala detains renowned journalist on money laundering, blackmail allegations
RE
11:22aHavana announces blackouts, cancels carnival as crisis deepens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
3VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
4British businesses turning away from China, industry group says
5Chinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter bloc..

HOT NEWS