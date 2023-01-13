Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BITCOIN RISES 4.7% TO $20,860;ETHER ROSE 5.49 % TO $1,530.6 ON S…

01/13/2023 | 07:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN RISES 4.7% TO $20,860;ETHER ROSE 5.49 % TO $1,530.6 ON SATURDAY


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 6.01% 18403.1 End-of-day quote.18.74%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 5.75% 19932.1 End-of-day quote.19.97%
Latest news "Economy"
12:34aUae's sultan al jaber: calls for adaptation finance for t…
RE
12:32aUae's sultan al jaber:we must triple renewable energy generation…
RE
12:32aFactbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
RE
12:31aUae's sultan al jaber calls for scaling up renewables, nuclear e…
RE
12:30aUae's sultan al jaber says want cop28 to be practical, move from…
RE
12:30aUae's sultan al jaber sayswe want cop28 to be one of solidarity…
RE
12:23aUae's sultan al jaber saysuae has a clear sense of responsibilit…
RE
12:16aIran executes British-Iranian national Akbari - Iranian report
RE
12:02aSpotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector
RE
01/13Iran's judiciary says british-iranian national alireza akbari ha…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2UBS has no desire to buy Credit Suisse, chairman tells newspaper
3Former NATO general, ex-prime minister seen leading Czech presidential ..
4Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
5UAE'S SULTAN AL JABER: CALLS FOR ADAPTATION FINANCE FOR T…

HOT NEWS