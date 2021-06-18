Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN SLIPS TO A 5-DAY LOW, LAST DOWN 7.06% TO $35,407.61.

06/18/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN SLIPS TO A 5-DAY LOW, LAST DOWN 7.06% TO $35,407.61.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pBusinesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban, Trudeau stands firm
RE
03:01pBitcoin slips to a 5-day low, last down 7.06% to $35,407.61.
RE
02:58pEXCLUSIVE : Fed's Kashkari opposed to rate hikes at least through 2023
RE
02:57pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra
PU
02:54pCOVID 19 : Debt Service Suspension Initiative
PU
02:33pEXCLUSIVE : Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
RE
02:33pPeru central bank holds growth forecasts as presidential vote count lingers on
RE
02:33pWORLD BANK  : Do private sector participation and competition in power markets help in improving electricity sector outcomes?
PU
02:23pOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
02:22pOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3Investors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS