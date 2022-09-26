Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $…

09/26/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $1,389


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.99% 19991.4 End-of-day quote.-52.44%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.31% 19244.4 End-of-day quote.-59.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Volatility May Continue -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Volatility May Continue Rattling Markets
DJ
12:17aCorn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
RE
12:07aUnicredit: credit suisse cuts target price to eur 14.4 from eur…
RE
12:07aINDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
12:06aU.S. whistleblowers aiding migrant children feared retaliation -watchdog
RE
12:05aCopper falls on weak growth outlook
RE
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Gold firms on slightly softer dollar, rate-hike fears cap gains
RE
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Provides Update on Restart Activities at Pumpkin Hollow a..
2BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $…
3BOJ steps in to curb rising yields with special buying operation
4INPEX Extends MOU on LNG Supply to Indonesian Domestic Market and Incor..
5Brookfield Asset Management : ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT AMONG BROOKFIELD AS..

HOT NEWS