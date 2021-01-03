BITRUSH : ANNOUNCES SALE OF ADBIT PLATFORM

TORONTO, ONTARIO, December 31, 2020 - BitRush Corp. (CSE:BRH, Frankfurt:0XSN) ('BitRush' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has sold its AdBit ad brokerage platform to an arm's length third party (the 'Buyer') for the sum of $1.00 and the assumption by the Buyer of certain liabilities. The AdBit platform has been dormant for some time and is effectively obsolete in its current format. Accordingly, management concluded that it would not expend its own resources to reactivate and further develop the platform and that it would be beneficial to the Company to have a third party with the dedicated resources and knowledge to operate and develop the platform while retaining a potential economic interest therein and disposing of associated liabilities in the operation of the platform. Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 31, 2020 entered into between the parties, the Company will receive, as additional consideration for the sale of the AdBit platform, 25% of all monthly net revenue in excess of a monthly net revenue of $10,000 generated via the AdBit platform (including any rebranded, further developed, new versions or white-labeled versions of the AdBit platform), to be paid to the Company on a quarterly basis. Furthermore, if the Buyer sells, transfers or otherwise monetizes all or part of the AdBit platform, including, but not limited to the platform code, domain name and/or database relating to the current or any further developed or new versions of the AdBit platform to a bona fide third party at anytime after the date hereof for a sale price in excess of $1.00, the Buyer will pay 50% of such excess amount to the Company upon the closing of such third party sale.

The Company remains subject to a failure-to-file cease trade order (the 'FFCTO') issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 2, 2016. The Company has filed an application with the Ontario Securities Commission seeking the full revocation of the FFCTO and is continuing the process of addressing the comments of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with such application. As such, there is no guarantee that the FFCTO will be revoked.

