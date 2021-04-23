BLACK ENTERPRISE : Presented Virtual Summit Focused On Closing The Racial Wealth Gap And Building Multigenerational Wealth In Black Communities, April 22

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE presented its first-ever Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit, on April 22. In the face of disparities revealed and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgent demand for social justice, the need for Black Americans to focus on wealth creation has never been more urgent, and the opportunities to build wealth have never been greater. The Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit focused on the key priorities for increasing the collective net worth of Black Americans and closing the nation's widening racial wealth gap. It is the latest in a series of virtual events produced by BLACK ENTERPRISE to focus on addressing the demand for diversity, equity, and inclusion for Black Americans.

The Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit featured candid, engaging conversations with leading experts on homeownership, strategic entrepreneurship, real estate and stock market investing, and the preservation and transfer of wealth. The one-day virtual event provided attendees with actionable solutions and key resources to help Black people lay a foundation for building family net worth and creating multigenerational wealth.

"Wealth creation for Black people has been at the core the Black Enterprise mission for more than five decades," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "In order to close the racial wealth gap in America, we must make homeownership and other forms of real estate investing; building scalable, investable businesses; consistent participation in the stock market; and the preservation and transfer of wealth priorities in our communities."

Speakers for the Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit included Lafayette Square Founder & CEO Damien Dwin; Walmart Indirect Tax VP Wayne Hamilton; Rosebud's Investments CEO Jamisa McIvor-Bennett; Douglass Rademacher, L.L.P., Founding Partner Lori Anne Douglass, Esq; Bank of America Neighborhood Lending Executive AJ Barkley; Momentum Advisors Managing Partner/Chief Investment Officer Allan Boomer; Registered Investment Advisor and The Stocks & Stilettos Society™ Founder Cassandra Cummings; Real Estate Investor Ayesha Seldon; Author, Mud 2 Millions, Eugene Mitchell; Founder & Principal, E. Mitchell Enterprises LLC., Eugene Mitchell; and Managing Director, Head of Affordable Lending, JPMorgan Chase, Cerita Battles.

Attendees of the Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit gained insights on:

Entrepreneurship strategies focused on wealth creation, not just generating personal income

Leveraging home ownership as a foundation of household net worth

Learning best practices to make money investing in rental properties

Investing in the stock market with confidence to build long term wealth

Protecting and passing on wealth to future generations

and more…

Sponsors of the Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit included Walmart and Bank of America.

The Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit took place on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. To see a replay of the program, visit wealth.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BE also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

