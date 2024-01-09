BLACKROCK SAYS 3% OF CURRENT EMPLOYEES WILL BE LET GO, WILL HAVE LARGER WORKFORCE BY END OF '24
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|792.93 USD
|-0.53%
|-0.90%
|119 B $
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 PM ET
Wheat Futures Higher After Egypt Re-Enters Export Market -- Daily Grain Highlights
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as investors eye economy's reaction to rate hikes
With Trump and DeSantis off the election trail, Haley plows on in snowy Iowa
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Charles Schwab...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted