Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BLDUP Releases the 2021 Development, Design, and Construction Report for the Boston Area

10/15/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BLDUP, a Boston, MA-based market intelligence platform for the Commercial Real Estate, Construction, and Development industry, has released its 2021 Development, Design, and Construction Report detailing the largest real estate projects and key industry players in the Boston area. 

"2021 has been a phoenix of a year for real estate development, with fundamental market conditions swinging evermore positive as New England's workforce, inoculated against COVID-19, returns to the office," according to the DDC report. The report details Greater Boston's construction activity by sector and which organizations carry the most weight in the market. 

"BLDUP's platform makes public data truly public and provides real estate market intelligence for analysts and sales to get better information, faster," said BLDUP CEO and Founder Noah Coughlin. "In the current state of the economy, we're seeing tapering starting to happen at the Federal Reserve. As interest rates rise, there will be downward pressure on real estate prices and upward costs on services. Companies will have to cut their expenses, and tools that provide efficiency like BLDUP will become the go-to source for companies looking to gain leverage."

The report can be read in its entirety and downloaded at bldup.com

About BLDUP:

BLDUP is the place to get real-time information on construction and real estate information in-market, becoming an influential platform for the CRE industry.

For media inquiries - Michael Bloom: bloom@bldup.com 

Related Images






Image 1: 2021 BLDUP DDC Report



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
06:34aLSB INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aLIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aTHOR INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aVISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aBLACKBOXSTOCKS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aFINGERMOTION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aINTERNATIONAL ZIM NETWORK : SmartMed - Regenerative Solutions for the Therapies of Tomorrow
BU
06:32aURBAN OUTFITTERS : URBN's Landscape Architect Julie Bargmann wins the Inaugural Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize
PU
06:32aDASSAULT AVIATION : Saint-Jean-de-Luz-Ciboure Airshow Saturday, October 16, 2021
PU
06:32aFINCANTIERI : Star pride delivered in palermo
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors exam..
2J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Big Tech to face another bipartisan U.S. antitrust bill

HOT NEWS