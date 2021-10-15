BLDUP Releases the 2021 Development, Design, and Construction Report for the Boston Area

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLDUP, a Boston, MA-based market intelligence platform for the Commercial Real Estate, Construction, and Development industry, has released its 2021 Development, Design, and Construction Report detailing the largest real estate projects and key industry players in the Boston area.

"2021 has been a phoenix of a year for real estate development, with fundamental market conditions swinging evermore positive as New England's workforce, inoculated against COVID-19, returns to the office," according to the DDC report. The report details Greater Boston's construction activity by sector and which organizations carry the most weight in the market.

"BLDUP's platform makes public data truly public and provides real estate market intelligence for analysts and sales to get better information, faster," said BLDUP CEO and Founder Noah Coughlin. "In the current state of the economy, we're seeing tapering starting to happen at the Federal Reserve. As interest rates rise, there will be downward pressure on real estate prices and upward costs on services. Companies will have to cut their expenses, and tools that provide efficiency like BLDUP will become the go-to source for companies looking to gain leverage."

