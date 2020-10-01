Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Bureau of Land Management to host public tour of Axtell wild horse corrals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

AXTELL, Utah - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced it is offering a public tour of the Axtell contract off-range corrals in Axtell, Utah, on Oct. 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tour attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility, observe approximately 1,700 wild horses, and discuss the BLM's wild horse and burro program.

The Axtell facility is one of two locations in Utah that provides care to wild horses removed from the range. The corrals are located at 13500 South 10490 West (mile marker 235.2 on Highway 89) in Axtell, approximately six miles south of Gunnison or eight miles north of Salina. Please note that some phone map applications do not recognize this address.

The facility encompasses 32 acres containing 40+ holding pens in various sizes and can provide care for up to 2,250 wild horses. The horses receive abundant feed tailored to their needs each day, along with a constant supply of fresh water through automatic watering troughs. Free choice mineral block supplements are also provided to each animal. A veterinarian routinely inspects the horses and provides medical care as needed.

The BLM strives to place horses removed from the range into good, private homes. Horses at the Axtell facility are made available to the public for adoption or sale throughout the year at events held across the country. Horses will not be available for adoption during the public tour. Please note that COVID-19 guidelines for visiting parks and recreational facilities will be followed.

The following COVID-19 guidelines will apply:

  • Always stay at least six feet from others. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.
  • Face coverings worn in interactions that take place within a 6-foot distance.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.
  • Do not attend the gather if you are sick, recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19 or are not feeling well.

To learn more about how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For additional information, please contact Lisa Reid at (435) 743-3128. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pDeal elusive as Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss fresh round of U.S. COVID-19 aid
RE
02:29pOil drops 4% on weak demand outlook and higher OPEC supplies
RE
02:28pUae, usa and israel issue joint statement about developing joint strategy in energy sector - wam
RE
02:26pWall Street churns as stimulus hopes vie with pandemic worries
RE
02:21pU.S. Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aid
RE
02:21pEnd of third-quarter shows bright spots, holes in U.S. economic recovery
RE
02:15p1 OCT 2020 : Trade Statistics - August 2020
PU
02:15pPRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 01, 2020 MANUFACTURING DAY : October 2, 2020 The U.S. Census Bureau celebrates the importance of the manufacturing sector to the nation's economy during the ninth annual observance of Manufacturing Day.
PU
02:15pUKRAINE : two persons and four entities involved in the construct
PU
02:15pCompulsory traineeship for students at the EU Delegation to the
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group