BLM Bureau of Land Management : Bureau of Land Management to host public tour of Axtell wild horse corrals

AXTELL, Utah - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced it is offering a public tour of the Axtell contract off-range corrals in Axtell, Utah, on Oct. 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tour attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility, observe approximately 1,700 wild horses, and discuss the BLM's wild horse and burro program.

The Axtell facility is one of two locations in Utah that provides care to wild horses removed from the range. The corrals are located at 13500 South 10490 West (mile marker 235.2 on Highway 89) in Axtell, approximately six miles south of Gunnison or eight miles north of Salina. Please note that some phone map applications do not recognize this address.

The facility encompasses 32 acres containing 40+ holding pens in various sizes and can provide care for up to 2,250 wild horses. The horses receive abundant feed tailored to their needs each day, along with a constant supply of fresh water through automatic watering troughs. Free choice mineral block supplements are also provided to each animal. A veterinarian routinely inspects the horses and provides medical care as needed.

The BLM strives to place horses removed from the range into good, private homes. Horses at the Axtell facility are made available to the public for adoption or sale throughout the year at events held across the country. Horses will not be available for adoption during the public tour. Please note that COVID-19 guidelines for visiting parks and recreational facilities will be followed.

The following COVID-19 guidelines will apply:

Always stay at least six feet from others. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.

Face coverings worn in interactions that take place within a 6-foot distance.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.

Do not attend the gather if you are sick, recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19 or are not feeling well.

To learn more about how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For additional information, please contact Lisa Reid at (435) 743-3128. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.