MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

BLM Bureau of Land Management : Enacts Fire Closure Order on Lands in Boulder and Larimer Counties

10/21/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

CAÑON CITY, Colo. - Due to unseasonably dry conditions and extreme wildfire activity across the northern Front Range, all BLM-administered lands in Boulder and Larimer counties managed by the Royal Gorge Field Office will be temporarily closed to entry.

'This unusual step is being taken due to concerns for public safety and to aid ongoing fire suppression operations.' said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. 'We hope that this action is short lived, and we intend to rescind these restrictions as soon as possible.'

The closure order prohibits anyone from entering BLM-administered lands in the Royal Gorge Field Office in Boulder and Larimer counties unless escorted by an authorized BLM official. The following persons are exempt from this order:

  • Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
  • Individuals conducting previously authorized operations under 43 CFR 3809
  • Land Use Authorization Holders who are authorized to use public lands under an active BLM right-of-way grant, lease, or permit.
  • Grazing Permittees who are authorized to conduct grazing administration under an active BLM grazing permit or lease.
  • Persons conducting normal activities pertaining to operation, maintenance, and safety, related to continued operations and previously approved activities per 43 CFR 3160 and 43 CFR 3170 regulations.

The Fire Order will be in place until November 3, 2020 unless rescinded earlier. In addition to criminal penalties, those found responsible for starting wildfires may also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

The Royal Gorge Field Office is currently under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions for lands not covered by this order. For more information about current fire restrictions in the Royal Gorge Field Office, please visit the Rocky Mountain District Fire Restrictions page or call the Royal Gorge Field Office at (719) 269-8500.

The Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland also has fire restrictions and closures in place. Please visit their website or call the Forest Supervisor's office at (970) 295-6600 for more information.

Hunters impacted by these closures should visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

###

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 17:39:03 UTC

