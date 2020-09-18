Log in
BLM Bureau of Land Management : to host 26th annual Wild Horse and Burro Expo in Lufkin, Texas

09/18/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

NORMAN, Okla. - The Bureau of Land Management will hold the 26th annual Wild Horse and Burro Expo in Lufkin, Texas on Oct. 9-10 at the George H. Henderson Expo Center. The two-day event, featuring 95 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 10. Animals are eligible for adoption. Inquire with BLM staff onsite for more information.

In addition to the 90 untrained animals, five saddle-trained animals will be offered for adoption. Each of these horses has had approximately 30 days of saddle training provided by offenders at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. These animals will need daily training and handling from an experienced rider.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., there will be a horse show featuring trained wild horses and burros. This show is open to owners of any BLM wild horse or burro. For information about participating, visit https://www.nm.blm.gov/whb_expo_reg_2020/registration_form.htm. In addition, gentling demonstrations will take place throughout both days of the Expo.

As part of the BLM's efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, we now offer up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Lufkin.

The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources. The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals. Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 235,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.

BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify to adopt, one must be at least 18 years old, with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and four-and-a-half feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.

The George H. Henderson Expo Center is located at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904. For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 19:14:04 UTC
