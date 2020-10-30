BLM rolls back fire restrictions in Royal Gorge and San Luis Valley field offices

CAÑON CITY, Colo. - In response to recent widespread precipitation across the region, the Bureau of Land Management's San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge field offices are lifting fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands in eastern and southern Colorado. Fire restrictions will be lifted on BLM lands in both field offices effective today, October 28.

The rescinded fire restrictions were enacted on BLM lands in both field offices after a prolonged period of drier and warmer weather. While fire danger is lower with the recent and anticipated change in weather, fire officials still urge the public to be cautious with fire on BLM-managed lands.

The Royal Gorge Field Office is also rescinding the closure of Royal Gorge Field Office-managed BLM lands that was put into effect on October 21 for lands in Boulder and Eastern Larimer counties.

'Lower fire danger doesn't mean no fire danger,' said Acting BLM Rocky Mountain District Manager Suzanne Copping. 'Conditions can vary by day and by location, so we urge the public to be careful with fire and use common sense when having fires on public land.'

Fire officials remind visitors to practice fire safety when recreating outdoors:

Keep campfires small and under control.

Ensure that campfires are dead out. If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.

Keep a shovel and water nearby to douse escaped embers.

Do not park or idle vehicles in tall dry grass. Heat from the vehicle's exhaust can spark a wildfire.

Do not allow chains to drag from vehicles or towed trailers.

Fireworks are never allowed on federally managed lands.

BLM fire staff will be regularly assessing fuel conditions and weather across both field offices in the coming weeks. If conditions warrant, fire restrictions will again be implemented where needed.

For more information about fire restrictions in the Rocky Mountain District, including the San Luis Valley Field Office and the Royal Gorge Field Office, please visit the Rocky Mountain District Fire Restrictions page (https://go.usa.gov/xvhGj) or call the respective field office. The Royal Gorge Field Office can be reached at (719) 269-8500; the San Luis Valley Field Office and be reached at (719) 852-7074.

The Rio Grande National Forest is also lifting fire restrictions on US Forest Service lands. Additional information on US Forest Service fire restrictions can be found at the Rio Grande National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/riogrande) or by calling the Rio Grande National Forest Supervisor's office at (719) 852-5941.

The Pike and San Isabel National Forests have fire restrictions in place. Please visit their interactive fire restriction map (https://arcg.is/1ebDXn) or call the Forest Supervisor's office at (719) 553-1400 for more information.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have fire restrictions and area closures that remain in effect. More information can be found at the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests website (https://go.usa.gov/x7CZJ) or by calling the Forest Supervisor's office at (970) 295-6600.