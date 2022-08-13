Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BLM to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado

08/13/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management trail marker is shown along the Arch Canyon trail in Bears Ears National Monument, New Mexico

(Reuters) - The Bureau of Land Management will pause oil and gas leasing on 2.2 million acres of Colorado public land after environmental groups alleged its current management plan failed to consider climate impacts, according to a settlement.

The agreement was filed Thursday in Colorado federal court and requires the government to conduct a new environmental analysis of the climate impacts of oil and gas leasing on public lands in southwestern Colorado. The government also agreed to consider how the leases may impact the endangered Gunnison sage-grouse and its habitat.

The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and others said in an August 2020 lawsuit that BLM had violated the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires the government to take a hard look at the environmental impacts of its leasing decisions, when it approved the current 20-year plan.

The groups said the decision to allow leasing on these public lands would aggravate the climate crisis and that it would be "impossible" to address that impact without "completely transforming the way public lands are managed for fossil fuel exploitation."

The groups also said the government failed to adequately consider the impacts leasing would have on the survival and recovery of the threatened Gunnison sage-grouse.

The settlement pauses all new leasing in the area known as the North Fork Valley. The green groups, represented by Melissa Hornbein of the Western Environmental Law Center, say the plan puts the local culture revolving around family farms, wineries, recreational opportunities and wildlife at risk.

"It's absolutely crazy for the BLM to be considering a management plan that opens up 95% of the available mineral estate in the area ... without really confronting the issue of where we are in the climate crisis," Hornbein told Reuters.

A spokesperson for BLM declined to comment.

The Gunnison sage-grouse is a large bird with a chubby body, small head and a long tail. It's one of at least two threatened birds that have sparked past litigation in the American West over oil and gas development. Earlier cases in which conservation groups have charged that leasing puts the birds at risk have led to notable legal victories for conservation groups, including halts to mining and drilling in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

The case is Citizens for a Healthy Community et al. v. United States Bureau of Land Management et al., U.S. District Court, District of Colorado, No. 1:20-cv-02484.

For the environmental groups: Edward Breckenridge Zukoski of the Center for Biological Diversity and Kyle Tisdel and Melissa Hornbein of the Western Environmental Law Center

For BLM: Luther Hajek and Rickey Turner of the U.S. Department of Justice

By Clark Mindock


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.47% 97.84 Delayed Quote.27.42%
OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 3.47% 87.46 End-of-day quote.1.46%
WTI -2.31% 91.866 Delayed Quote.24.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aTaiwan says 13 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
09:10aHezbollah official says group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie
RE
09:03aEgypt's foreign currency gap narrows to $400 million in July - cenbank official
RE
08:58aVeteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results
RE
08:36aIndia dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities
RE
08:18aBLM to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado
RE
08:07aSplit families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition
RE
07:40aRushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
RE
07:40aRushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
RE
07:15aVeteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Earnings Releases 2Q22
2Green Automotive : Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022 and Decembe..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE -WITH SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINED, SIZE OF…
4Teaser: REFAP Cluster July 15, 2022
5Moscow warns of end to Russia-U.S. relations if assets seized - TASS

HOT NEWS