Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BLOCKFI INTENDS TO LAY OFF TWO-THIRDS OF 292 EMPLOYEES- FILING…

11/28/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCKFI INTENDS TO LAY OFF TWO-THIRDS OF 292 EMPLOYEES- FILING


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:23pBlockfi schedules first bankruptcy hearing for tuesday, nov. 29…
RE
02:17pFactbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, crypto firms reel from exposure to FTX
RE
02:17pNonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:15pBlockfi sold portion of its crypto assets in november to fund ba…
RE
02:13pBlockfi intends to lay off two-thirds of 292 employees- filing…
RE
02:06pBlockfi intl will petition supreme court of bermuda for the appo…
RE
02:05pCuba municipal elections see lowest turnout in 40 years
RE
02:04pSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
02:01pBlockfi has twelve subsidiary entities organized under laws of d…
RE
02:01pFed's Williams says balance sheet drawdown going well so far
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS