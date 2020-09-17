Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Employer Costs for Employee Compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 10:05am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Thursday, September 17, 2020

USDL-20-1736

Technical information:

(202) 691-6199

ncsinfo@bls.gov

• www.bls.gov/ect

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902

pressoffice@bls.gov

EMPLOYER COSTS FOR EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION - JUNE 2020

Employer costs for employee compensation for civilian workers averaged $38.20 per hour worked in June 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Wages and salaries cost employers $26.17 while benefit costs were $12.04. The average cost for health insurance benefits was $3.18 per hour worked. (See charts 1 and 2, and table 1.)

Private industry worker compensation costs for employers averaged $35.96 per hour worked in June 2020. Wages and salaries averaged $25.18 and accounted for 70.0 percent of employer costs, while benefit costs averaged $10.79 and accounted for 30.0 percent. The average cost of health insurance benefits was $2.73 per hour worked and accounted for 7.6 percent of total compensation in June 2020. (See charts 1 and 2, and table 1.)

State and local government worker compensation costs for employers averaged $52.36 per hour worked in June 2020. Wages and salaries averaged $32.43 and accounted for 61.9 percent of employer costs, while benefit costs averaged $19.93 and accounted for 38.1 percent. The average cost of health insurance benefits was $6.01 per hour worked and accounted for 11.5 percent of total compensation in June 2020. (See charts 1 and 2, and table 1.)

Chart 1. Employer costs per employee hour worked, June 2020

Chart 2. Employer costs as a percentage of total compensation, June 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on June 2020 ECEC Data

The Employer Costs for Employee Compensation (ECEC) reference date was June 12, 2020. Response rates for June were comparable with prior releases, and no changes in estimation procedures were necessary. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/employer-costs-for-employee-compensation-covid19-effects-june-2020.htm

Health insurance costs in private industry highlights:

  • Among occupational groups, health insurance costs ranged between $1.25 per hour worked (7.0 percent of total compensation) for service occupations and $4.13 (6.7 percent of total compensation) for management, professional, and related occupations. (See chart 3.)
  • Health insurance cost employers $2.38 (6.8 percent of total compensation) for nonunion workers and $6.58 per hour worked (13.3 percent) for union workers.
  • Among major industry groups, health insurance costs ranged between $0.78 per hour worked (4.9 percent of total compensation) in leisure and hospitality and $4.63 (8.1 percent) in information.
  • Health insurance costs by establishment employment size ranged between $1.69 per employee hour worked (5.9 percent of total compensation) in the smallest establishments (1-49 workers) and $4.70 (9.0 percent) in the largest establishments (500 workers or more). (See chart 4.)
  • Among census divisions, health insurance costs ranged between $1.96 (6.2 percent of total compensation) in West South Central and $3.32 per employee hour worked (7.7 percent) in the Pacific.

Chart 3. Health insurance costs per employee hour worked by occupational group, June 2020

Chart 4. Health insurance costs per employee hour worked by establishment size, June 2020

Other insurance benefit costs in private industry were $0.04 per employee hour worked (0.1 percent of total compensation) for life insurance, $0.05 (0.1 percent) for long-term disability, and $0.08 (0.2 percent) for short-term disability.

Note: Highlighted health insurance estimates are available through the database query tool at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm.

________

Employer Costs for Employee Compensation for September 2020 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

- 2 -

TECHNICAL NOTE

Employer Costs for Employee Compensation (ECEC), a product of the National Compensation Survey, provides the average employer cost for wages and salaries as well as benefits per employee hour worked. The ECEC covers the civilian economy, which includes data from both private industry and state and local government. Excluded from private industry are the self-employed, agricultural workers, and private household workers. Federal government workers are excluded from the public sector.

All workers are included in the benefit cost estimates including those that do not have plan access or do not participate. Costs are also affected by other factors such as cost sharing between employers and employees, plan features, and plan generosity. For the latest information on the percentage of workers with access to and participating in employer-sponsored benefit plans, including health care and retirement and savings plans, see www.bls.gov/ebs.

The "National Compensation Measures" provides additional details on the sample design, calculation methodology, and resources explaining changes over time. (See www.bls.gov/opub/hom/ncs/home.htm.)

Additional ECEC estimates, including historical data, are available in the ECEC database query tool at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm.

Sample size: Data for this reference period were collected from a probability sample of approximately 25,500 occupational observations selected from a sample of about 6,300 private industry establishments and approximately 7,700 occupational observations selected from a sample of about 1,400 state and local government establishments that provided data at the initial interview.

Measures of reliability: Relative standard errors (RSEs) provide users a tool to ascertain the quality of an estimate to ensure that it is within an acceptable range for their intended purpose. RSEs are available at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/ecec-rse.htm and database query tool at www.bls.gov/ncs/ect/data.htm.

Comparisons: Compensation cost levels in state and local government should not be directly compared with levels in private industry. Differences between these sectors stem from factors such as variation in work activities and occupational structures.

Area definitions: Metropolitan area definitions have been updated based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 13-01, dated February 28, 2013. For more information see www.census.gov/programs-surveys/metro-micro.html.

Publication focus: Topics of news releases for the upcoming reference periods are as follows:

  • September 2020 - Compensation costs in state and local government
  • December 2020 - Supplemental pay costs in private industry
  • March 2021 - Compensation costs by wage percentile and 15 metropolitan areas

The 2020 ECEC release dates are available at www.bls.gov/schedule/news_release/ecec.htm.

- 3 -

Table 1. Employer Costs for Employee Compensation by ownership

[June 2020]

Civilian workers1

Private industry

State and local

Compensation component

workers

government workers

Cost ($)

Percent of

Cost ($)

Percent of

Cost ($)

Percent of

compensation

compensation

compensation

Total compensation2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.20

100.0

35.96

100.0

52.36

100.0

Wages and salaries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26.17

68.5

25.18

70.0

32.43

61.9

Total beneﬁts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.04

31.5

10.79

30.0

19.93

38.1

Paid leave. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.81

7.4

2.63

7.3

3.92

7.5

Vacation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.37

3.6

1.35

3.8

1.50

2.9

Holiday. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.83

2.2

0.79

2.2

1.11

2.1

Sick. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.45

1.2

0.36

1.0

1.00

1.9

Personal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.16

0.4

0.13

0.4

0.31

0.6

Supplemental pay. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.14

3.0

1.23

3.4

0.54

1.0

Overtime and premium3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.32

0.8

0.33

0.9

0.24

0.4

Shift differentials. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.08

0.2

0.08

0.2

0.05

0.1

Nonproduction bonuses. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.74

1.9

0.82

2.3

0.25

0.5

Insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.34

8.7

2.89

8.0

6.16

11.8

Life. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.05

0.1

0.04

0.1

0.07

0.1

Health. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.18

8.3

2.73

7.6

6.01

11.5

Short-term disability. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.07

0.2

0.08

0.2

0.03

0.1

Long-term disability. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.05

0.1

0.05

0.1

0.05

0.1

Retirement and savings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.99

5.2

1.29

3.6

6.41

12.2

Deﬁned beneﬁt. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.21

3.2

0.46

1.3

5.99

11.4

Deﬁned contribution. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.78

2.0

0.83

2.3

0.43

0.8

Legally Required beneﬁts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.76

7.2

2.74

7.6

2.90

5.5

Social Security and Medicare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.14

5.6

2.12

5.9

2.25

4.3

Social Security4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.70

4.5

1.70

4.7

1.72

3.3

Medicare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.43

1.1

0.42

1.2

0.53

1.0

Federal unemployment insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.02

0.1

0.02

0.1

-5

-6

State unemployment insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.12

0.3

0.13

0.4

0.06

0.1

Workers' compensation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.47

1.2

0.46

1.3

0.59

1.1

  • Includes workers in the private nonfarm economy except those in private households, and workers in the public sector, except the federal government.
    2 Includes costs for wages and salaries and beneﬁts.
    3 Includes premium pay for work (such as overtime, weekends, and holidays) in addition to the regular work schedule. 4 Social Security refers to the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program.
    5 Cost per hour worked is $0.01 or less. 6 Less than .05 percent.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 14:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aUK accused of gross interference over parliamentary OneWeb investigation
RE
10:12aMalaysia's Petronas pays $700 million in taxes to Sarawak state
RE
10:10aU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD and Census Bureau Release New American Housing Survey
PU
10:09aOil falls as crews return to U.S. Gulf rigs, economic recovery stalls
RE
10:07aOPEC+ presses for compliance with oil cuts, Saudi says it's no 'act of charity'
RE
10:05aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Employer Costs for Employee Compensation
PU
10:01aBIDEN WARNS UK ON BREXIT : No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace pact
RE
10:00aWhite House suggests Congress pass standalone bill to help U.S. airlines
RE
10:00aCanadian dollar hits a one-week low as stocks slide
RE
10:00aiMobie Releases AnyUnlock  iCloud Activation Unlocker to Free iPhone/iPad from Activation Lock without Password and Gain Access Immediately
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group