BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Washington Area Employment – July 2021

Monday, August 30, 2021

Total nonfarm employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metropolitan area increased by 135,500 over the year in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See chart 1and table 1.) Regional Commissioner Alexandra Hall Bovee noted that the local rate of job growth, at 4.4 percent, compared to the 5.3-percent national increase. (All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, is made up of two metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the greater metropolitan area. Employment increased over the year in both divisions. The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, division, with 82 percent of the area's total nonfarm employment, gained 110,100 jobs over the year. The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD, division, which accounted for the remaining 18 percent of the area's employment, added 25,400 jobs since July 2020.

Industry employment

In Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, leisure and hospitality had the largest job growth (+51,400), with both divisions recording increases. (See chart 2.) The metropolitan area had a 22.9-percent gain compared to the 18.5-percent gain for the nation.

Education and health services added 24,500 jobs in the metropolitan area, with the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, division accounting for a gain of 23,200 jobs. The local 6.1-percent increase compared to a 3.2-percent rise at the national level.

Professional and business services added 22,700 jobs in the metropolitan area. The local rate of growth was 3.0 percent, compared to the national gain of 6.2 percent.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 18,400 jobs over the year in the metropolitan area. Both divisions added jobs over the year. Within the supersector, employment in the retail trade sector was up 11,700. The local area's 4.9-percent gain compared to the 4.4-percent increase for the nation.

Twelve largest metropolitan areas

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in July 2021. All 12 areas added jobs over the year. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, had the largest increase (+558,300). San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, had the smallest gain (+105,700) among the largest areas. (See table 2 and chart 3.)

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH, had a 7.8-percent rate of job gain, followed by Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ (+7.6 percent). The rates of job gains in the remaining 10 areas ranged from 6.6 percent in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, to 4.2 percent in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI.

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for August 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2021 Establishment Survey Data BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the June final and July preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm. In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.

Technical Note

Special technical note: This technical note describes the procedures regularly used on a monthly basis to develop estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the procedures described in this technical note have been modified. The modifications are briefly described in the box note of this news release. More information on the changes to the CES business birth-death model is available at www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/ces-20110307.pdf.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/bmrk_article.htm.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this news release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. The 12 metropolitan areas discussed in this release are the metropolitan areas with the largest population according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division includes Frederick and Montgomery Counties in Maryland.

change Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 3,077.8 3,190.0 3,212.7 3,213.3 135.5 4.4 Mining, logging, and construction 161.9 161.3 163.5 163.7 1.8 1.1 Manufacturing 53.9 55.5 55.8 56.1 2.2 4.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities 375.9 389.6 394.0 394.3 18.4 4.9 Information 73.6 72.4 73.2 73.5 -0.1 -0.1 Financial activities 155.2 152.2 152.9 153.6 -1.6 -1.0 Professional and business services 766.9 776.9 783.3 789.6 22.7 3.0 Education and health services 402.4 433.6 426.4 426.9 24.5 6.1 Leisure and hospitality 224.4 249.0 262.5 275.8 51.4 22.9 Other services 191.1 190.2 192.5 193.5 2.4 1.3 Government 672.5 709.3 708.6 686.3 13.8 2.1 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 2,527.4 2,619.7 2,639.5 2,637.5 110.1 4.4 Mining, logging, and construction 128.2 128.3 129.7 129.6 1.4 1.1 Manufacturing 35.9 37.5 37.8 37.8 1.9 5.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities 305.1 312.8 316.7 317.2 12.1 4.0 Information 62.7 61.8 62.6 63.1 0.4 0.6 Financial activities 119.5 116.5 116.9 117.1 -2.4 -2.0 Professional and business services 639.4 644.0 650.6 655.1 15.7 2.5 Education and health services 317.2 345.5 338.4 340.4 23.2 7.3 Leisure and hospitality 183.8 207.2 218.1 228.3 44.5 24.2 Other services 169.8 167.7 169.8 170.9 1.1 0.6 Government 565.8 598.4 598.9 578.0 12.2 2.2 Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 550.4 570.3 573.2 575.8 25.4 4.6 Mining, logging, and construction 33.7 33.0 33.8 34.1 0.4 1.2 Manufacturing 18.0 18.0 18.0 18.3 0.3 1.7 Trade, transportation, and utilities 70.8 76.8 77.3 77.1 6.3 8.9 Information 10.9 10.6 10.6 10.4 -0.5 -4.6 Financial activities 35.7 35.7 36.0 36.5 0.8 2.2 Professional and business services 127.5 132.9 132.7 134.5 7.0 5.5 Education and health services 85.2 88.1 88.0 86.5 1.3 1.5 Leisure and hospitality 40.6 41.8 44.4 47.5 6.9 17.0 Other services 21.3 22.5 22.7 22.6 1.3 6.1 Government 106.7 110.9 109.7 108.3 1.6 1.5 SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area