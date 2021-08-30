Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Washington Area Employment – July 2021

08/30/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
News Release Information

21-1586-PHI
Monday, August 30, 2021

Total nonfarm employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metropolitan area increased by 135,500 over the year in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See chart 1and table 1.) Regional Commissioner Alexandra Hall Bovee noted that the local rate of job growth, at 4.4 percent, compared to the 5.3-percent national increase. (All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, is made up of two metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the greater metropolitan area. Employment increased over the year in both divisions. The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, division, with 82 percent of the area's total nonfarm employment, gained 110,100 jobs over the year. The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD, division, which accounted for the remaining 18 percent of the area's employment, added 25,400 jobs since July 2020.

Industry employment

In Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, leisure and hospitality had the largest job growth (+51,400), with both divisions recording increases. (See chart 2.) The metropolitan area had a 22.9-percent gain compared to the 18.5-percent gain for the nation.

Education and health services added 24,500 jobs in the metropolitan area, with the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, division accounting for a gain of 23,200 jobs. The local 6.1-percent increase compared to a 3.2-percent rise at the national level.

Professional and business services added 22,700 jobs in the metropolitan area. The local rate of growth was 3.0 percent, compared to the national gain of 6.2 percent.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 18,400 jobs over the year in the metropolitan area. Both divisions added jobs over the year. Within the supersector, employment in the retail trade sector was up 11,700. The local area's 4.9-percent gain compared to the 4.4-percent increase for the nation.

Twelve largest metropolitan areas

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in July 2021. All 12 areas added jobs over the year. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, had the largest increase (+558,300). San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, had the smallest gain (+105,700) among the largest areas. (See table 2 and chart 3.)

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH, had a 7.8-percent rate of job gain, followed by Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ (+7.6 percent). The rates of job gains in the remaining 10 areas ranged from 6.6 percent in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, to 4.2 percent in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI.

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for August 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2021 Establishment Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the June final and July preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.


Technical Note

Special technical note: This technical note describes the procedures regularly used on a monthly basis to develop estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the procedures described in this technical note have been modified. The modifications are briefly described in the box note of this news release. More information on the changes to the CES business birth-death model is available at www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/ces-20110307.pdf.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/bmrk_article.htm.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this news release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. The 12 metropolitan areas discussed in this release are the metropolitan areas with the largest population according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

  • The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

  • The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division includes Frederick and Montgomery Counties in Maryland.

Additional information

Employment data from the CES program are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Back
data 		Jul
2020 		May
2021 		Jun
2021 		Jul
2021 		Jul 2020 to
Jul 2021
Net
change 		Percent
change

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area

Total nonfarm

3,077.8 3,190.0 3,212.7 3,213.3 135.5 4.4

Mining, logging, and construction

161.9 161.3 163.5 163.7 1.8 1.1

Manufacturing

53.9 55.5 55.8 56.1 2.2 4.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

375.9 389.6 394.0 394.3 18.4 4.9

Information

73.6 72.4 73.2 73.5 -0.1 -0.1

Financial activities

155.2 152.2 152.9 153.6 -1.6 -1.0

Professional and business services

766.9 776.9 783.3 789.6 22.7 3.0

Education and health services

402.4 433.6 426.4 426.9 24.5 6.1

Leisure and hospitality

224.4 249.0 262.5 275.8 51.4 22.9

Other services

191.1 190.2 192.5 193.5 2.4 1.3

Government

672.5 709.3 708.6 686.3 13.8 2.1

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

2,527.4 2,619.7 2,639.5 2,637.5 110.1 4.4

Mining, logging, and construction

128.2 128.3 129.7 129.6 1.4 1.1

Manufacturing

35.9 37.5 37.8 37.8 1.9 5.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

305.1 312.8 316.7 317.2 12.1 4.0

Information

62.7 61.8 62.6 63.1 0.4 0.6

Financial activities

119.5 116.5 116.9 117.1 -2.4 -2.0

Professional and business services

639.4 644.0 650.6 655.1 15.7 2.5

Education and health services

317.2 345.5 338.4 340.4 23.2 7.3

Leisure and hospitality

183.8 207.2 218.1 228.3 44.5 24.2

Other services

169.8 167.7 169.8 170.9 1.1 0.6

Government

565.8 598.4 598.9 578.0 12.2 2.2

Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

550.4 570.3 573.2 575.8 25.4 4.6

Mining, logging, and construction

33.7 33.0 33.8 34.1 0.4 1.2

Manufacturing

18.0 18.0 18.0 18.3 0.3 1.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

70.8 76.8 77.3 77.1 6.3 8.9

Information

10.9 10.6 10.6 10.4 -0.5 -4.6

Financial activities

35.7 35.7 36.0 36.5 0.8 2.2

Professional and business services

127.5 132.9 132.7 134.5 7.0 5.5

Education and health services

85.2 88.1 88.0 86.5 1.3 1.5

Leisure and hospitality

40.6 41.8 44.4 47.5 6.9 17.0

Other services

21.3 22.5 22.7 22.6 1.3 6.1

Government

106.7 110.9 109.7 108.3 1.6 1.5

SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area

Area Back
data 		Jul
2020 		May
2021 		Jun
2021 		Jul
2021 		Jul 2020 to
Jul 2021
Net
change 		Percent
change

United States

Total nonfarm

139,107 145,355 146,603 146,470 7,363 5.3

Mining and logging

599 619 633 642 43 7.2

Construction

7,424 7,476 7,592 7,641 217 2.9

Manufacturing

12,107 12,275 12,409 12,441 334 2.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

26,154 27,029 27,305 27,315 1,161 4.4

Information

2,606 2,706 2,722 2,760 154 5.9

Financial activities

8,709 8,784 8,843 8,887 178 2.0

Professional and business services

19,856 20,759 20,943 21,084 1,228 6.2

Education and health services

22,590 23,525 23,343 23,308 718 3.2

Leisure and hospitality

13,364 14,625 15,395 15,834 2,470 18.5

Other services

5,388 5,608 5,730 5,782 394 7.3

Government

20,310 21,949 21,688 20,776 466 2.3

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Total nonfarm

2,628.9 2,744.8 2,776.2 2,794.7 165.8 6.3

Mining and logging

1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 0.0 0.0

Construction

127.0 128.6 130.4 130.4 3.4 2.7

Manufacturing

161.8 166.6 166.3 166.8 5.0 3.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

570.5 584.2 591.1 593.3 22.8 4.0

Information

89.8 100.7 101.7 105.5 15.7 17.5

Financial activities

177.2 178.4 179.7 182.4 5.2 2.9

Professional and business services

513.6 540.1 552.4 557.5 43.9 8.5

Education and health services

344.0 367.3 365.5 366.0 22.0 6.4

Leisure and hospitality

232.6 252.8 261.8 270.0 37.4 16.1

Other services

93.3 96.2 97.9 98.5 5.2 5.6

Government

317.5 328.3 327.8 322.7 5.2 1.6

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH (NECTA)

Total nonfarm

2,493.7 2,631.3 2,671.9 2,687.8 194.1 7.8

Mining, logging, and construction

117.4 123.2 125.6 129.0 11.6 9.9

Manufacturing

176.4 178.1 181.9 183.4 7.0 4.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

376.8 399.8 405.1 401.7 24.9 6.6

Information

78.1 79.4 80.4 83.0 4.9 6.3

Financial activities

182.3 182.8 183.8 183.9 1.6 0.9

Professional and business services

497.6 518.0 526.0 531.7 34.1 6.9

Education and health services

530.5 553.4 553.3 557.4 26.9 5.1

Leisure and hospitality

180.8 208.1 230.7 244.4 63.6 35.2

Other services

82.8 86.0 88.8 93.0 10.2 12.3

Government

271.0 302.5 296.3 280.3 9.3 3.4

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Total nonfarm

4,325.6 4,439.8 4,495.9 4,506.7 181.1 4.2

Mining and logging

1.6 1.7 1.8 1.8 0.2 12.5

Construction

175.2 173.4 178.5 182.8 7.6 4.3

Manufacturing

395.4 390.8 395.0 396.5 1.1 0.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

905.1 917.9 928.1 929.8 24.7 2.7

Information

71.3 70.3 70.8 70.2 -1.1 -1.5

Financial activities

315.0 314.9 317.4 316.1 1.1 0.3

Professional and business services

768.7 789.7 799.5 806.4 37.7 4.9

Education and health services

675.6 703.8 696.8 698.5 22.9 3.4

Leisure and hospitality

350.9 372.2 399.6 412.1 61.2 17.4

Other services

177.0 179.6 182.4 182.8 5.8 3.3

Government

489.8 525.5 526.0 509.7 19.9 4.1

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Total nonfarm

3,582.6 3,758.6 3,790.4 3,793.7 211.1 5.9

Mining, logging, and construction

216.7 215.1 216.7 217.7 1.0 0.5

Manufacturing

278.6 281.3 282.7 284.9 6.3 2.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

786.3 813.7 825.3 823.2 36.9 4.7

Information

77.1 79.4 79.9 80.3 3.2 4.2

Financial activities

322.3 328.4 330.3 333.2 10.9 3.4

Professional and business services

616.9 652.1 663.8 669.0 52.1 8.4

Education and health services

438.7 451.8 448.3 450.5 11.8 2.7

Leisure and hospitality

314.6 361.4 377.8 381.5 66.9 21.3

Other services

110.0 118.9 121.4 121.7 11.7 10.6

Government

421.4 456.5 444.2 431.7 10.3 2.4

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Total nonfarm

2,903.8 3,037.8 3,047.3 3,040.2 136.4 4.7

Mining and logging

63.4 69.9 68.9 68.4 5.0 7.9

Construction

209.2 206.1 204.2 202.2 -7.0 -3.3

Manufacturing

212.6 207.0 207.2 210.9 -1.7 -0.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

600.6 626.4 631.8 629.1 28.5 4.7

Information

27.9 28.6 28.8 29.0 1.1 3.9

Financial activities

163.5 164.0 163.2 163.5 0.0 0.0

Professional and business services

481.3 493.1 493.7 501.2 19.9 4.1

Education and health services

388.8 401.5 400.5 401.3 12.5 3.2

Leisure and hospitality

265.7 312.8 326.6 329.2 63.5 23.9

Other services

100.6 111.2 111.3 112.9 12.3 12.2

Government

390.2 417.2 411.1 392.5 2.3 0.6

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Total nonfarm

5,417.1 5,752.0 5,792.2 5,776.4 359.3 6.6

Mining and logging

1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 0.0 0.0

Construction

246.2 249.6 250.6 247.1 0.9 0.4

Manufacturing

455.3 454.6 457.4 455.6 0.3 0.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,002.8 1,045.0 1,054.6 1,061.7 58.9 5.9

Information

184.1 204.5 201.2 204.1 20.0 10.9

Financial activities

321.9 323.7 323.6 326.9 5.0 1.6

Professional and business services

873.4 915.7 916.1 924.6 51.2 5.9

Education and health services

1,015.9 1,067.3 1,065.0 1,056.6 40.7 4.0

Leisure and hospitality

486.2 604.9 632.6 656.1 169.9 34.9

Other services

163.5 169.1 174.7 179.1 15.6 9.5

Government

665.9 715.7 714.5 662.7 -3.2 -0.5

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Total nonfarm

2,455.6 2,584.2 2,571.8 2,578.4 122.8 5.0

Mining and logging

0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0

Construction

139.5 139.0 138.9 138.8 -0.7 -0.5

Manufacturing

86.0 87.1 87.9 87.3 1.3 1.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

564.1 576.8 581.5 583.3 19.2 3.4

Information

45.3 46.6 46.6 46.7 1.4 3.1

Financial activities

186.2 189.9 190.7 192.3 6.1 3.3

Professional and business services

427.9 448.4 449.8 452.5 24.6 5.7

Education and health services

383.8 400.1 397.2 397.7 13.9 3.6

Leisure and hospitality

230.7 281.7 283.5 284.6 53.9 23.4

Other services

103.2 110.6 112.3 112.3 9.1 8.8

Government

288.1 303.2 282.6 282.1 -6.0 -2.1

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Total nonfarm

8,566.1 9,078.3 9,189.8 9,124.4 558.3 6.5

Mining, logging, and construction

381.9 369.9 373.5 374.7 -7.2 -1.9

Manufacturing

321.7 332.3 335.5 334.5 12.8 4.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,481.5 1,557.7 1,580.5 1,563.0 81.5 5.5

Information

276.3 293.7 297.4 296.9 20.6 7.5

Financial activities

760.0 752.8 759.5 752.1 -7.9 -1.0

Professional and business services

1,437.7 1,495.8 1,517.0 1,519.4 81.7 5.7

Education and health services

1,816.6 1,979.9 1,958.7 1,942.3 125.7 6.9

Leisure and hospitality

546.6 653.2 712.2 747.4 200.8 36.7

Other services

329.6 351.8 356.8 359.8 30.2 9.2

Government

1,214.2 1,291.2 1,298.7 1,234.3 20.1 1.7

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Total nonfarm

2,685.1 2,821.2 2,843.2 2,824.0 138.9 5.2

Mining, logging, and construction

116.0 118.4 119.7 121.2 5.2 4.5

Manufacturing

173.0 173.4 175.2 176.6 3.6 2.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

493.0 511.8 517.2 515.2 22.2 4.5

Information

49.7 51.1 52.2 52.8 3.1 6.2

Financial activities

215.5 216.5 217.8 218.8 3.3 1.5

Professional and business services

440.2 460.4 463.8 463.1 22.9 5.2

Education and health services

608.2 639.0 636.1 630.1 21.9 3.6

Leisure and hospitality

186.6 217.1 230.4 236.5 49.9 26.7

Other services

99.4 105.2 107.5 107.7 8.3 8.4

Government

303.5 328.3 323.3 302.0 -1.5 -0.5

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Total nonfarm

2,029.8 2,174.1 2,174.9 2,184.1 154.3 7.6

Mining and logging

2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 0.0 0.0

Construction

133.7 134.2 136.0 136.8 3.1 2.3

Manufacturing

131.1 135.8 136.5 136.5 5.4 4.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

404.8 431.1 438.9 439.4 34.6 8.5

Information

36.1 36.5 36.9 37.3 1.2 3.3

Financial activities

203.6 204.5 205.3 207.6 4.0 2.0

Professional and business services

344.7 365.3 367.8 376.1 31.4 9.1

Education and health services

326.0 348.3 348.6 347.5 21.5 6.6

Leisure and hospitality

171.8 210.6 213.1 213.5 41.7 24.3

Other services

65.1 67.2 68.5 70.0 4.9 7.5

Government

210.1 237.8 220.5 216.6 6.5 3.1

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Total nonfarm

2,190.3 2,279.9 2,297.7 2,296.0 105.7 4.8

Mining and logging

0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

121.5 126.3 124.9 124.0 2.5 2.1

Manufacturing

138.6 140.8 141.7 142.5 3.9 2.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

330.1 332.2 333.2 335.2 5.1 1.5

Information

134.5 134.3 137.3 139.3 4.8 3.6

Financial activities

138.8 139.2 139.9 140.8 2.0 1.4

Professional and business services

473.8 490.3 494.4 499.4 25.6 5.4

Education and health services

340.5 358.6 356.5 354.5 14.0 4.1

Leisure and hospitality

157.5 185.1 196.9 204.6 47.1 29.9

Other services

63.9 69.5 71.9 74.9 11.0 17.2

Government

290.8 303.3 300.7 280.5 -10.3 -3.5

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Total nonfarm

3,077.8 3,190.0 3,212.7 3,213.3 135.5 4.4

Mining, logging, and construction

161.9 161.3 163.5 163.7 1.8 1.1

Manufacturing

53.9 55.5 55.8 56.1 2.2 4.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

375.9 389.6 394.0 394.3 18.4 4.9

Information

73.6 72.4 73.2 73.5 -0.1 -0.1

Financial activities

155.2 152.2 152.9 153.6 -1.6 -1.0

Professional and business services

766.9 776.9 783.3 789.6 22.7 3.0

Education and health services

402.4 433.6 426.4 426.9 24.5 6.1

Leisure and hospitality

224.4 249.0 262.5 275.8 51.4 22.9

Other services

191.1 190.2 192.5 193.5 2.4 1.3

Government

672.5 709.3 708.6 686.3 13.8 2.1

SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
