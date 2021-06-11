BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Average Energy Prices, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – May 2021

News Release Information 21-1111-SAN

Friday, June 11, 2021

Gasoline prices averaged $4.117 a gallon in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area in May 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that area gasoline prices were $1.282 higher than last May when they averaged $2.835 per gallon. San Francisco area households paid an average of 25.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in May 2021, higher than the 23.6 cents per kWh paid in May 2020. The average cost of utility (piped) gas at $1.695 per therm in May was higher than the $1.627 per therm spent last year. (Data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year-analysis is used throughout.)

At $4.117 a gallon, San Francisco area consumers paid 35.4 percent more than the $3.041 national average in May 2021. A year earlier, consumers in the San Francisco area paid 45.7 percent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. The local price of a gallon of gasoline has ranged from 28.1 to 45.7 percent above the national average in the month of May during the past five years. (See chart 1.)

The 25.7 cents per kWh San Francisco households paid for electricity in May 2021 was 83.6 percent more than the nationwide average of 14.0 cents per kWh. Last May, electricity costs were 76.1 percent higher in San Francisco compared to the nation. In each of the past five years, prices paid by San Francisco area consumers for electricity exceeded the U.S. average by at least 53.3 percent in the month of May. (See chart 2.)

Prices paid by San Francisco area consumers for utility (piped) gas, commonly referred to as natural gas, were $1.695 per therm, or 41.1 percent above the national average in May 2021 ($1.201 per therm). A year earlier, area consumers paid 56.9 percent more per therm for natural gas compared to the nation. In the past five years, the per therm cost for natural gas in May in the San Francisco area has varied between 41.1 percent and 56.9 percent above the U.S. average. (See chart 3.)

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. metropolitan area consists of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties in California.

Technical Note

Average prices are estimated from Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for selected commodity series to support the research and analytic needs of CPI data users. Average prices for electricity, utility (piped) gas, and gasoline are published monthly for the U.S. city average, the 4 regions, 9 divisions, 2 population size classes, 8 region/size-class cross-classifications, and the 23 largest local index areas. For electricity, average prices per kilowatt-hour (kWh) are published. For utility (piped) gas, average prices per therm, are published. For gasoline, the average price per gallon is published. Average prices for commonly available grades of gasoline are published as well as the average price across all grades.

All eligible prices are converted to a price per normalized quantity. These prices are then used to estimate a price for a defined fixed quantity. The average price per kilowatt-hour represents the total bill divided by the kilowatt-hour usage. The total bill is the sum of all items applicable to all consumers appearing on an electricity bill including, but not limited to, variable rates per kWh, fixed costs, taxes, surcharges, and credits. This calculation also applies to the average price per therm for utility (piped) gas.

