BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Business Employment Dynamics in Idaho – Third Quarter 2020

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From June 2020 to September 2020, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Idaho were 52,646, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 40,628, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 12,018 jobs in the private sector during the third quarter of 2020. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 31,213. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See the Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job gains represented 8.4 percent of private-sector employment in Idaho; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 9.4 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Idaho, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 42,505 in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10,282 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 10,141 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1,942 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2020, gross job losses represented 6.5 percent of private-sector employment in Idaho; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 6.0 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 3.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Idaho, contracting establishments lost 33,073 jobs in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 29,459 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 7,555 jobs, a decrease of 1,548 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 9 of the 11 industry sectors in Idaho in the third quarter of 2020. Leisure and hospitality had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 4,106 jobs. This was the result of 10,517 gross job gains and 6,411 gross job losses. Retail trade had the second largest net job gain (2,560), followed by education and health services (1,308). The construction industry sector had a net loss of 334 jobs.

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for Fourth Quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept

2020 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Mar.

2020 June

2020 Sept

2020 Total private Gross job gains 43,568 49,082 49,081 40,422 52,646 7.0 7.7 7.6 6.4 8.4 At expanding establishments 34,418 37,781 39,598 32,223 42,505 5.5 5.9 6.1 5.1 6.8 At opening establishments 9,150 11,301 9,483 8,199 10,141 1.5 1.8 1.5 1.3 1.6 Gross job losses 42,672 39,995 39,897 71,635 40,628 6.8 6.3 6.1 11.2 6.5 At contracting establishments 35,361 31,696 31,959 62,532 33,073 5.6 5.0 4.9 9.8 5.3 At closing establishments 7,311 8,299 7,938 9,103 7,555 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.2 Net employment change 896 9,087 9,184 -31,213 12,018 0.2 1.4 1.5 -4.8 1.9 Construction Gross job gains 5,561 6,625 7,479 5,228 5,494 11.2 12.9 13.7 9.6 10.5 At expanding establishments 4,026 4,772 5,777 3,969 3,974 8.1 9.3 10.6 7.3 7.6 At opening establishments 1,535 1,853 1,702 1,259 1,520 3.1 3.6 3.1 2.3 2.9 Gross job losses 5,549 4,847 4,783 6,866 5,828 11.1 9.5 8.8 12.6 11.1 At contracting establishments 4,339 3,638 3,741 5,508 4,618 8.7 7.1 6.9 10.1 8.8 At closing establishments 1,210 1,209 1,042 1,358 1,210 2.4 2.4 1.9 2.5 2.3 Net employment change 12 1,778 2,696 -1,638 -334 0.1 3.4 4.9 -3.0 -0.6 Manufacturing Gross job gains 1,874 2,749 2,442 2,078 2,664 2.8 4.0 3.5 3.1 3.9 At expanding establishments 1,684 2,522 2,019 1,826 2,375 2.5 3.7 2.9 2.7 3.5 At opening establishments 190 227 423 252 289 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.4 0.4 Gross job losses 2,480 2,095 2,302 4,841 2,238 3.7 3.0 3.3 7.1 3.4 At contracting establishments 2,282 1,736 2,091 4,613 2,064 3.4 2.5 3.0 6.8 3.1 At closing establishments 198 359 211 228 174 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 Net employment change -606 654 140 -2,763 426 -0.9 1.0 0.2 -4.0 0.5 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 1,494 1,712 1,699 1,333 1,587 4.8 5.5 5.5 4.3 5.2 At expanding establishments 1,235 1,245 1,328 1,089 1,310 4.0 4.0 4.3 3.5 4.3 At opening establishments 259 467 371 244 277 0.8 1.5 1.2 0.8 0.9 Gross job losses 1,326 1,567 1,358 2,229 1,160 4.3 5.0 4.4 7.2 3.7 At contracting establishments 1,074 1,060 1,054 1,799 964 3.5 3.4 3.4 5.8 3.1 At closing establishments 252 507 304 430 196 0.8 1.6 1.0 1.4 0.6 Net employment change 168 145 341 -896 427 0.5 0.5 1.1 -2.9 1.5 Retail trade Gross job gains 4,495 4,897 5,730 6,679 7,334 5.2 5.6 6.6 7.6 8.3 At expanding establishments 3,647 4,189 4,894 5,864 6,330 4.2 4.8 5.6 6.7 7.2 At opening establishments 848 708 836 815 1,004 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.9 1.1 Gross job losses 5,092 4,547 4,153 9,801 4,774 5.8 5.2 4.7 11.2 5.5 At contracting establishments 4,457 4,024 3,633 9,112 4,351 5.1 4.6 4.1 10.4 5.0 At closing establishments 635 523 520 689 423 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.8 0.5 Net employment change -597 350 1,577 -3,122 2,560 -0.6 0.4 1.9 -3.6 2.8 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 1,688 2,477 1,492 1,715 2,195 7.8 11.1 6.6 7.8 10.1 At expanding establishments 1,452 1,826 1,183 1,472 1,916 6.7 8.2 5.2 6.7 8.8 At opening establishments 236 651 309 243 279 1.1 2.9 1.4 1.1 1.3 Gross job losses 1,466 1,256 1,862 3,038 1,325 6.8 5.6 8.1 13.8 6.1 At contracting establishments 1,279 917 1,669 2,580 956 5.9 4.1 7.3 11.7 4.4 At closing establishments 187 339 193 458 369 0.9 1.5 0.8 2.1 1.7 Net employment change 222 1,221 -370 -1,323 870 1.0 5.5 -1.5 -6.0 4.0 Financial activities Gross job gains 2,062 2,309 2,048 1,919 2,483 6.2 6.9 6.1 5.7 7.2 At expanding establishments 1,494 1,710 1,584 1,358 1,720 4.5 5.1 4.7 4.0 5.0 At opening establishments 568 599 464 561 763 1.7 1.8 1.4 1.7 2.2 Gross job losses 1,777 1,713 1,696 2,411 1,617 5.3 5.0 5.0 7.1 4.7 At contracting establishments 1,271 1,261 1,184 1,954 1,168 3.8 3.7 3.5 5.8 3.4 At closing establishments 506 452 512 457 449 1.5 1.3 1.5 1.3 1.3 Net employment change 285 596 352 -492 866 0.9 1.9 1.1 -1.4 2.5 Professional and business services Gross job gains 6,699 7,953 7,834 6,593 7,756 7.1 8.3 8.0 6.8 8.0 At expanding establishments 5,070 5,249 6,409 4,746 5,700 5.4 5.5 6.5 4.9 5.9 At opening establishments 1,629 2,704 1,425 1,847 2,056 1.7 2.8 1.5 1.9 2.1 Gross job losses 6,243 6,401 6,150 9,560 7,164 6.6 6.7 6.3 9.8 7.5 At contracting establishments 4,899 4,886 4,374 8,108 5,840 5.2 5.1 4.5 8.3 6.1 At closing establishments 1,344 1,515 1,776 1,452 1,324 1.4 1.6 1.8 1.5 1.4 Net employment change 456 1,552 1,684 -2,967 592 0.5 1.6 1.7 -3.0 0.5 Education and health services Gross job gains 6,039 6,471 6,041 4,381 6,479 5.7 6.1 5.6 4.1 6.1 At expanding establishments 4,633 5,117 4,523 3,339 4,978 4.4 4.8 4.2 3.1 4.7 At opening establishments 1,406 1,354 1,518 1,042 1,501 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.0 1.4 Gross job losses 5,101 4,559 4,542 8,219 5,171 4.9 4.3 4.2 7.6 4.8 At contracting establishments 3,988 3,322 3,612 6,900 3,980 3.8 3.1 3.3 6.4 3.7 At closing establishments 1,113 1,237 930 1,319 1,191 1.1 1.2 0.9 1.2 1.1 Net employment change 938 1,912 1,499 -3,838 1,308 0.8 1.8 1.4 -3.5 1.3 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 7,803 8,145 7,538 6,108 10,517 9.4 9.8 9.0 7.8 14.0 At expanding establishments 6,383 6,639 6,037 4,929 9,000 7.7 8.0 7.2 6.3 12.0 At opening establishments 1,420 1,506 1,501 1,179 1,517 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.5 2.0 Gross job losses 8,386 7,374 8,021 16,377 6,411 10.1 8.8 9.5 20.9 8.6 At contracting establishments 7,361 6,279 6,421 14,674 5,081 8.9 7.5 7.6 18.7 6.8 At closing establishments 1,025 1,095 1,600 1,703 1,330 1.2 1.3 1.9 2.2 1.8 Net employment change -583 771 -483 -10,269 4,106 -0.7 1.0 -0.5 -13.1 5.4 Other services Gross job gains 1,301 1,676 1,349 1,201 1,585 6.9 8.9 7.2 6.7 9.2 At expanding establishments 1,012 1,307 1,037 846 1,256 5.4 6.9 5.5 4.7 7.3 At opening establishments 289 369 312 355 329 1.5 2.0 1.7 2.0 1.9 Gross job losses 1,584 1,424 1,405 2,895 1,274 8.4 7.5 7.5 16.1 7.4 At contracting establishments 1,304 1,078 1,141 2,519 996 6.9 5.7 6.1 14.0 5.8 At closing establishments 280 346 264 376 278 1.5 1.8 1.4 2.1 1.6 Net employment change -283 252 -56 -1,694 311 -1.5 1.4 -0.3 -9.4 1.8