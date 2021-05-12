Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – April 2021

05/12/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
News Release Information

21-868-NEW
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Area prices up 0.7 percent over the month and 3.2 percent over the year

Prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), rose 0.7 percent in April, following a 0.4-percent increase in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that the increase was influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over-the-year, the CPI-U rose 3.2 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The 3.2-percent increase was the largest over-the-year increase since October 2011. Food prices increased 2.1 percent. Energy prices jumped 16.1 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.6 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index climbed 0.8 percent in April. Prices for food at home rose 1.2 percent, with four of the six grocery indexes reporting increases. The index for food away from home rose 0.3 percent.

Over-the-year, the food index was up 2.1 percent. Prices for food away from home increased 4.3 percent, while at-home food prices rose 0.3 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 3.5 percent in April, after falling 1.6 percent in March. Household energy prices experienced a 5.0-percent increase, due to a 10.6-percent jump in electricity prices that was partially offset by a 2.6-percent drop in natural gas prices.

From April 2020 to April 2021, energy prices increased 16.1 percent, largely due to a 29.0-percent jump in gasoline prices. Price increases for electricity (6.6 percent) and natural gas (4.9 percent) also contributed to the increase in energy prices.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent in April. Prices for new and used motor vehicles rose 4.3 percent, driven by a 9.8-percent increase in used car and truck prices. Shelter prices rose 0.3 percent, with owners' equivalent rent rising 0.2 percent and residential rent edging up 0.1 percent. Lower prices for apparel (-2.9 percent) partially offset these increases.

For the year ended in April 2021, the index for all items less food and energy increased 2.6 percent. New and used motor vehicle prices rose 14.7 percent, with used car and truck prices increasing 20.7 percent. Shelter prices rose 1.0 percent, with owners' equivalent rent rising 0.8 percent and residential rent increasing 0.3 percent. Household furnishings and operations increased 7.4 percent, the largest over-the-year increase since October 1981.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.6 2.5 0.4 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.8 2.5 0.4 1.2

February

0.3 2.6 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.2 2.4 0.3 1.4

March

0.0 2.3 0.0 1.7 0.3 1.6 -0.2 2.0 0.4 2.0

April

0.1 2.0 0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 -0.5 1.1 0.7 3.2

May

0.1 1.8 0.4 2.2 0.2 1.5 0.5 1.4

June

0.2 1.8 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.7 0.1 1.3

July

-0.2 1.6 0.0 2.2 0.0 1.7 0.5 1.7

August

0.2 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.8 -0.1 1.4

September

0.5 2.1 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.4 0.4 1.9

October

-0.2 1.8 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.5 -0.2 1.7

November

-0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.9 0.1 1.8 -0.3 1.4

December

0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.6 0.1 2.2 0.4 1.6

The May 2021 Consumer Price Index for New York-Newark-Jersey City is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on April 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in April was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at

https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Feb.
2021 		March
2021 		April
2021 		April
2020 		Feb.
2021 		March
2021

Expenditure category

All items

286.474 287.481 289.493 3.2 1.1 0.7

All items (1967=100)

828.156 831.067 836.885

Food and beverages

284.117 284.883 287.011 2.1 1.0 0.7

Food

284.173 285.064 287.250 2.1 1.1 0.8

Food at home

267.500 268.347 271.550 0.3 1.5 1.2

Cereals and bakery products

309.918 303.628 315.173 1.6 1.7 3.8

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

262.388 269.027 274.012 1.4 4.4 1.9

Dairy and related products

238.089 241.454 241.696 1.3 1.5 0.1

Fruits and vegetables

339.875 346.307 341.386 -0.1 0.4 -1.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

269.623 269.176 268.312 0.6 -0.5 -0.3

Other food at home

235.309 230.122 235.774 -1.7 0.2 2.5

Food away from home

315.561 316.538 317.349 4.3 0.6 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

278.558 277.606 278.888 2.7 0.1 0.5

Housing

311.974 310.552 312.728 2.0 0.2 0.7

Shelter

393.648 394.286 395.644 1.0 0.5 0.3

Rent of primary residence

409.559 408.227 408.794 0.3 -0.2 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

402.698 402.372 403.234 0.8 0.1 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

402.200 401.873 402.735 0.8 0.1 0.2

Fuels and utilities

208.407 193.473 201.608 8.1 -3.3 4.2

Household energy

198.628 181.670 190.667 8.5 -4.0 5.0

Energy services

193.004 174.193 184.739 6.1 -4.3 6.1

Electricity

194.225 167.492 185.167 6.6 -4.7 10.6

Utility (piped) gas service

177.211 175.635 171.113 4.9 -3.4 -2.6

Household furnishings and operations

115.554 115.735 116.919 7.4 1.2 1.0

Apparel

126.288 128.362 124.678 6.7 -1.3 -2.9

Transportation

221.064 227.756 233.736 12.5 5.7 2.6

Private transportation

213.608 222.646 227.887 15.6 6.7 2.4

New and used motor vehicles

95.783 99.374 103.688 14.7 8.3 4.3

New vehicles

211.041 211.071 213.183 3.3 1.0 1.0

Used cars and trucks

289.542 296.015 324.917 20.7 12.2 9.8

Motor fuel

207.391 227.671 231.080 28.6 11.4 1.5

Gasoline (all types)

206.574 226.859 230.269 29.0 11.5 1.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

204.726 225.485 228.945 30.0 11.8 1.5

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

217.639 235.458 238.882 21.7 9.8 1.5

Gasoline, unleaded premium

222.091 238.980 241.999 22.2 9.0 1.3

Motor vehicle insurance

762.383 777.234 777.234 12.8 1.9 0.0

Medical care

535.385 534.617 536.584 1.0 0.2 0.4

Recreation

130.026 130.501 130.753 -0.1 0.6 0.2

Education and communication

150.812 151.034 151.253 2.2 0.3 0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,272.387 1,272.387 1,272.387 1.3 0.0 0.0

Other goods and services

435.976 449.941 449.590 1.7 3.1 -0.1

Commodity and service group

All items

286.474 287.481 289.493 3.2 1.1 0.7

Commodities

195.862 198.043 199.643 5.3 1.9 0.8

Commodities less food and beverages

143.892 146.576 147.839 8.2 2.7 0.9

Nondurables less food and beverages

181.498 186.010 185.512 8.5 2.2 -0.3

Durables

95.693 96.474 99.179 7.9 3.6 2.8

Services

362.424 362.581 364.959 2.3 0.7 0.7

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

275.672 276.752 278.764 3.3 1.1 0.7

All items less shelter

243.940 245.093 247.366 4.6 1.4 0.9

Commodities less food

148.825 151.418 152.689 7.9 2.6 0.8

Nondurables

233.802 236.576 237.337 4.7 1.5 0.3

Nondurables less food

187.313 191.512 191.117 8.0 2.0 -0.2

Services less rent of shelter

339.904 339.566 343.048 3.9 0.9 1.0

Services less medical care services

347.179 347.407 349.744 2.4 0.7 0.7

Energy

204.830 201.575 208.610 16.1 1.8 3.5

All items less energy

296.442 297.816 299.431 2.5 1.0 0.5

All items less food and energy

300.637 302.100 303.634 2.6 1.0 0.5

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 19:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS