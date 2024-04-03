BLUE OWL CAPITAL SHARES CLIMB 3.9% AFTER CO AGREES TO BUY KUVARE ASSET MANAGEMENT FOR $750 MLN
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|15.36 USD
|-0.07%
|-1.03%
|5.99B
|19.18 USD
|+3.59%
|-0.64%
|8.62B
