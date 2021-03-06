BLUE SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit That Has Been Filed Against bluebird bio, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline for investors to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) from May 11, 2020 through November 4, 2020(the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2020, post-market, bluebird disclosed that it would no longer apply for FDA approval of its LentiGlobin product as a treatment for SCD in the second half of 2021 as expected. Instead, citing "feedback" from the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data "to demonstrate drug product comparability" for LentiGlobin for SCD, "alongside COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts," bluebird adjusted its submission timing to late 2022.

On this news, bluebird's stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

