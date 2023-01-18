Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BLUEBERRY RIVER DEAL INCLUDES ANNUAL CAP ON NEW LAND BEING DISTU…

01/18/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLUEBERRY RIVER DEAL INCLUDES ANNUAL CAP ON NEW LAND BEING DISTURBED FOR OIL AND GAS ACTIVITY


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.47% 84.51 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
WTI -1.97% 79.055 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pTSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors
RE
05:56pFrench nuclear, hydropower availability down 12% as strike gets under way
RE
05:55pForeign holdings of Treasuries rise in November led by Japan -data
RE
05:54pU.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather
RE
05:47pFed's Logan: Once rate hikes stopped, risks will still be 'two-sided'
RE
05:46pPentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
RE
05:44pZambia received 'debt-for-nature' proposal from WWF for restructuring
RE
05:43pU.S. Is Finalizing A Massive Package Of Military Aid For Ukraine That U.S. Officials Say Is Likely To Total As Much As $2.6 Bln- AP
RE
05:43pU.s. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for ukraine…
RE
05:42pTreasury yields fall after U.S. data, stocks decline
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
2Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
3NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5U.S. retail sales drop more than expected in December

HOT NEWS