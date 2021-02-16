Log in
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against bluebird bio, Inc.

02/16/2021 | 02:56pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of bluebird bio, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of bluebird bio, Inc., you may, no later than April 13, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of bluebird bio, Inc. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that:

  • data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability;

  • Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing;

  • as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and

  • as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The price of Company shares dropped as much as 35% on February 16, 2020 intraday after the company announced the suspension of its Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies of its sickle cell therapy candidate.

The company suspended the studies due to a reported Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Bluebird placed the study on hold after receiving a report last week that a patient who was treated more than five years ago in a study was diagnosed with AML.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"

