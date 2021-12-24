BLUETTI Christmas Sale Starts Now - Solar Generators, Solar Panels, Massive Savings

The top pick absolutely goes to the power beast - AC200P. Packed with 2000 watts of AC inverter, an enormous 2000Wh of capacity, and utilizing LiFePO4 battery, the BLUETTI AC200P is undoubtedly the most competitive solar generator for its price. It can power all your needs from a household fridge to an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner without breaking a sweat. It also supports up to 700W solar input and can be fully charged in 4 hours.
The BLUETTI EB150 is an all-in-one solar generator launched in 2019. Featured with a 1000Watt AC inverter, it can power most of your appliances outdoors and indoors. Its 1,500Wh battery capacity makes certain you do not need to worry about power even for long trips. The EB150's built-in MPPT controller also supports up to 500 watts of solar input and can be fully charged in 4.5 hours.