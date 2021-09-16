BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) and T-Mobile Selected as Best Fintech Partnership in 2021 Finovate Awards

Radnor, PA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, and T-Mobile announced that they have been recognized for Best Fintech Partnership by the 2021 Finovate Awards for T-Mobile MONEY. Luvleen Sidhu, BMTX Chair, CEO and Founder, accepted the award at the “FinovateFall Conference,” which took place September 13-15, 2021.

The Finovate Awards, now in their third year, honor 25 fintech companies and professionals for their ingenuity in driving innovation forward and bringing new ideas to life. The Best Fintech Partnership award is given to an FI and fintech company who are working together to build something new and groundbreaking – a partnership that allows them to do something together that is greater than the sum of their parts. In this case, that innovation was T-Mobile MONEY – a high interest, no fee online checking account.

“It is an honor to be recognized in conjunction with T-Mobile by this prestigious award,” stated Sidhu. “All of the outstanding finalists are leaders in the fintech space who continue to push the boundaries of our industry. I look forward to continued collaboration and innovation to provide an exceptional experience that promotes financial inclusion and has a positive impact on customers’ lives.”

Launched in January 2015, BMTX, formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and financially empowering. The company went public this year and is being traded under the fintech stock ticker symbol BMTX. With approximately two million accounts, BMTX is EBITDA-positive. Its low-cost distribution and profitable model continue to set it apart from other neobanking fintechs in the market. The company has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, it provides its BaaS platform to 735 colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States. Additionally, BMTX expanded its white label banking business beyond the college sector in recent years.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 735 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

