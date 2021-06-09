Log in
BME Bolsas y Mercados Españoles Sociedad : Arteche to start trading on BME Growth on 11 June

06/09/2021 | 08:23am EDT
  • It is the 2nd company to list on this BME Market in 2021
  • The company will have a value of 224.9 million euros on its market debut

The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of ARTECHE, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.

The REIT, which is the second company to list on BME Growth in 2021, is scheduled to start trading on 11 June 2021.

The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 3.94 euros, which is the subscription price in the capital increase carried out by the company, giving the company a total value of 224.9 million euros.

The company's ticker symbol will be 'ART'. Norgestión is the Registered Adviser while Banco Santander will act as Liquidity Provider.

ARTECHE is a company that specialises in the design, manufacture and marketing of electrical equipment and solutions for the measurement, protection, monitoring, automation and control of power system networks. It operates in the areas of power generation, transport and distribution. Last October it made its debut on BME's Fixed Income market, MARF, with a 50 million euro commercial paper programme.

The Informative Document on ARTECHE can be found on BME Growth's website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business

Disclaimer

BME - Bolsas y Mercados Españoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
