BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Correction: Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE: 27 October 2021

An error has been identified on the Dividend Declaration announcement which was released on 21 October. The dividend record date is 12 November 2021.

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021, at an increased rate of 0.375 pence per share. This is a 7.1 per cent increase on the previous monthly property income distribution of 0.35 pence per share.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date 11 November 2021

12 November 2021

30 November 2021

