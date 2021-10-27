BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Correction: Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE: 27 October 2021
An error has been identified on the Dividend Declaration announcement which was released on 21 October. The dividend record date is 12 November 2021.
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021, at an increased rate of 0.375 pence per share. This is a 7.1 per cent increase on the previous monthly property income distribution of 0.35 pence per share.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
|Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
|11 November 2021
12 November 2021
30 November 2021
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051