BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

01/06/2021 | 10:11am EST
TO:                  RNS

FROM:            BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:              213800A2B1H4ULF3K397                            

DATE:             06 January 2021

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, of 0.35 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		 14 January 2021

15 January 2021

29 January 2021

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051


