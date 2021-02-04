Log in
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

02/04/2021 | 03:46am EST
TO:                  RNS

FROM:            BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:               213800A2B1H4ULF3K397                            

DATE:             04 February 2021

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, of 0.35 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date		 11 February 2021
12 February 2021
26 February 2021

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051


© PRNewswire 2021
