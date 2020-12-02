Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

12/02/2020 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1st December 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 2nd December 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% 4.99% 799,366,108
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.00% 5.00%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
GG00B4ZPCJ00		 39,948,390 4.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 39,948,390 4.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 4.96% 4.96%
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited 0.03% 0.03%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

 

   

Place of completion London, England
Date of completion 2nd December 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aLAND GORILLA : CEO Receives HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetters Award
PR
11:14aSYNERGETICS : ' OpenFLIS Prioritized To Go Through The JAB Authorization Process
PR
11:14aVANECK : Launches Two Corporate Bond ETFs Based on Leading1 Credit Model From Moody's Analytics
BU
11:14aThompson Hine Issues Second Innovation Report, “The Innovation Gap Persists”
BU
11:13a'Deliver anything' app Glovo expects to double income in pandemic year
RE
11:13aCISCO : Co-Selling with Ecosystem Partners Is a Big Deal
PU
11:13aINDEPENDENT TANKERS : ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
11:13aJOIN OUR BROWN BAG : Community Choice Aggregation Load Forecasting
PU
11:13aSIRIUS XM : Hear 6 genre-spanning concerts during the ‘SiriusXM Next Wave Virtual Concert Series'
PU
11:13aTHREAT UPDATE : Phishing Email Stopped by INTRUSION Shield™
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ