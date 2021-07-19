Log in
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Purchase of Own Ordinary Shares

07/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
TO:                  RNS

FROM:            BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:              213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:             19 July 2021

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 16 July 2021 the Company purchased 592,329 Ordinary Shares at a price of 92.03 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital comprises:

791,473,779 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

7,892,329 Ordinary shares held in treasury

799,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 791,473,779 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2021
