Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Purchase of Own Ordinary Shares

01/07/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO:                  RNS

FROM:            BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:              213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:             07 January 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 06 January 2022 the Company purchased 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 106.19 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital comprises:

751,105,830 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

48,260,278 Ordinary shares held in treasury

799,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 751,105,830 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aPOSCO-HBIS Group JV kicks off construction in China
RE
02:18aShimao group dollar bonds due sept 2023, feb 2024 and jan 2025 fall between 9% and 11.6%
RE
02:18aChina regulator recovers $47 billion in funds after audit review
RE
02:18aLETLOLE LA RONA : Cautionary announcement update - potential transactions
PU
02:18aCHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY : Act for Subsidiary Sitonholy(Tianjin)technology Co.,Ltd. to Announces the acquisition of Financial Products
PU
02:18aHTC : Announcement for the investment funds on behalf of HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,a subsidiary of HTC Corporation
PU
02:18aNew management at Aibel's yard in Haugesund
PU
02:18aRomania Integrated Nutrient Pollution Control Project - P093775
PU
02:18aDjibouti Integrated Slum Upgrading Project - P162901
PU
02:18aVinh Phuc Flood Risk and Water Management Project - P152460
PU
Latest news "Companies"