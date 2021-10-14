Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BNP Paribas : Launches Cortex ATS in the US

10/14/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strengthens and widens range of equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally

Key Milestone in BNP Paribas’ Integration of Deutsche Bank’s Global Prime Finance and Electronic Equities Platform

BNP Paribas today announced the launch of its Cortex ATS platform in the US, enabling the bank to offer a full range of solutions and services to its quantitative and fundamental investor clients globally. The Cortex ATS platform will provide BNP Paribas clients access to a non-displayed liquidity venue accessible from all execution channels. The ATS platform builds on the bank’s existing Cortex platform across equities, FX, rates, and listed derivatives. Recent Cortex Equities platform enhancements include new data center and exchange connectivity as well as new quantitative research driven upgrades to smart order routing logic and algorithmic trading strategies.

As a world-class equity execution platform, Cortex Equities forms the core of a broader equity execution services offering for high-touch, portfolio, electronic trading and exchange-traded fund (ETF) execution. BNP Paribas’ highly experienced coverage team will utilize the state-of-the-art technology and advanced analytics to deliver best execution to clients. In addition, the integrated execution services model will provide a unique, client-focused execution experience and consistency across all channels.

“Cortex Equities will now provide our institutional equity clients a best-in-class execution technology and service offering tailored to meet the needs of their individual portfolio implementation demands for a broad array of investment strategies,” said Brian Fagen, Head of Execution Services for the Americas at BNP Paribas. “As a result, our new and innovative equities execution offering will help strengthen our partnerships with global clients.”

Cortex Equities is a critical part of the bank’s efforts to strengthen its holistic equities offering. BNP Paribas has completed the acquisition of 100% of Exane, raising its stake from the 50% previously held during a successful 17-year partnership. Leveraging Exane’s expertise in cash equities (execution and research) and derivatives, the transaction will further strengthen and widen the range of equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally. This, together with the migration of Deutsche Bank’s Global Prime Finance and Electronic Equities business to BNP Paribas, will position the bank as a leading provider in Global Equities.

“This is an important step in our ambition to be a top global prime broker and to strengthen our equities complex with a holistic offering in this key asset class,” said Ashley Wilson, Global Head of Prime Services at BNP Paribas. “Ultimately, the strength of our equities capabilities will allow us to continue to be a true partner to our clients across all regions.”

In addition, the Cortex ATS launch is a key milestone in the migration of Deutsche Bank’s Global Prime Finance and Electronic Equities platform to BNP Paribas. In 2019, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank signed and announced an agreement to transfer technology and key staff from Deutsche Bank’s Global Prime Finance and Electronic Equities business to BNP Paribas. The global migration is well underway and has entered its final phase. It is expected to complete by end of 2021.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 68 countries and has more than 193,000 employees, including nearly 148,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Retail Banking for the Group’s retail-banking networks and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval ; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions ; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

About BNP Paribas in the USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs close to 14,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West serves over 2 million individuals and small & businesses through a network of around 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas’ Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships.

For more information please see www.usa.bnpparibas.com/en/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pCALIX : In Just One Year, MidSouth Fiber Achieves a 248% Increase in Mobile App Adoption, Growing the Value of Its Brand While Reducing Trouble Calls and Exciting Members
BU
01:24pWebtel.mobi's 21st Century TUV Digital Currency Enables Instant CBDC-Equivalent Acquisition and Usage by All Entities Worldwide
GL
01:24pWebtel.mobi's 21st Century TUV Digital Currency Enables Instant CBDC-Equivalent Acquisition and Usage by All Entities Worldwide
GL
01:23pRIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING NL : - Invitation to Investor Webinar
AQ
01:23pPG&E : Power Restored to Essentially All 25,000 Customers Affected by Oct. 11 Public Safety Power Shutoff
AQ
01:23pHYDRO ONE : Limited - 28 Indigenous-owned businesses receive new Hydro One : Business Grant in partnership with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
AQ
01:23pORIGEN RESOURCES : Acquires Prospective Lithium Belt in Argentina
AQ
01:23pGOGOLD RESOURCES : Drills 3,034 gt AgEq over 0.8m and 24.2m of 139 gt AgEq at El Favor East in Los Ricos North
AQ
01:23pAMEX EXPLORATION : Drills high grade gold from hgz zone of perron including up to 43.74 gt gold over 6.90 metres in shallow hole and 28.64 gt gold over 5.00 metres at depth
AQ
01:23pATALAYA MINING PLC : - Third Quarter 2021 Operations Update and Increase in 2021 Guidance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar
3Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge
4ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
5Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results

HOT NEWS