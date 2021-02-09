Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BNSF Railway Announces 2020 Economic Development Results

02/09/2021 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) today reported investments from customers served by the freight rail provider in 2020 totaled approximately $1.1 billion. Large investments from customers including Coldpoint Logistics, Delta Peanut and Ingredion contributed to the sum. As a result of customer investments, BNSF projects the creation of more than 1,700 new jobs in local communities. This marks the 10th consecutive year that BNSF customers and local economic development organizations have invested more than $1 billion in a calendar year for new or expanded facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005795/en/

Logistics Park Kansas City (Photo: Business Wire)

Logistics Park Kansas City (Photo: Business Wire)

“At BNSF, our rail development program offers unique supply chain solutions that fit our customers’ varied logistical needs.” said Colby Tanner, assistant vice president, economic development. “The flexibility of our program provides our customers with the necessary tools to maximize their investments, while saving them time and money in reaching their distinct markets.”

In 2020, new developments supported a wide variety of commodities including consumer, agricultural and industrial products in communities across the BNSF network. Highlights of supply chain solutions BNSF helped its customers achieve in 2020 include:

  • Coldpoint Logistics – With a $25 million investment, the cold storage solutions provider opened phase four of their facility located at BNSF’s Logistics Park Kansas City, adding 150,000 square feet of additional space and creating 75 jobs for local communities.
  • Delta Peanut – At their facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Delta Peanut invested $70 million to add two tracks to their facility for shipping outbound peanuts, creating 130 jobs.
  • Ingredion – Invested more than $100 million in South Sioux City, NE and created approximately 50 new roles in the community.

For more information on establishing a new or expanded rail-served facility, visit bnsf.com/rail/development.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:58aHUNTER TECHNOLOGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - HOC
AQ
04:58aKLÖCKNER & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:57aIndia's January fuel demand falls as oil prices tick up
RE
04:57aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP. : Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production
EQ
04:57aPRESS RELEASE : Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production
DJ
04:55aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 09 Feb 2021
PU
04:55aGLASTON OYJ : Interim Report Q4/2020
PU
04:55aSAVILLS : Why we must consider manufacturing capability when it comes to the UK life science sector
PU
04:55aPFIZER : Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials have six doses
AQ
04:54aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trading Resumption - CYP
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
4BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
5S&P 500 : Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ