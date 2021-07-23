Log in
BOAD grants a XOF20 billion loan to the Government of Benin for the sanitation of the city of Parakou

07/23/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Cotonou, 23 July 2021. Mr. Serge Ekue, President of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and Mr. Romuald Wadagni, Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance of Benin, signed a loan agreement for a total amount of XOF20 billion, relating to the deployment of the secondary cities' stormwater drainage programme (PAPVS) in the city of Parakou. The operation which is fully consistent with BOAD's 2021-2025 strategic plan referred to as 'Plan Djoliba', is equally in line with the Beninese Government's action plan and its national development plan for 2018-2025. These plans are reference frameworks for economic and social policy over the medium term, and have the overall goal to ensure that the Beninese economy achieve a sustained, inclusive and sustainable growth of no less than 10% by 2025.

The overall objective of the stormwater drainage programme in eight (8) secondary cities, including Abomey, Bohicon, Calavi, Natitingou, Ouidah, Parakou, Sèmè-Kpodji and Porto-Novo, is to strengthen the stormwater drainage network of the target cities in order to contribute towards reducing vulnerability of the populations to flooding risks. Specifically, it will (i) facilitate rainwater drainage in the cities concerned by reducing the rate of flooded dwellings by at least 60% and (ii) improve the mobility fluidity of the roads built by reducing the travel time by nearly 70%. The programme will allow for the construction of primary and secondary stormwater drains in the targeted towns as well as the construction of urban thoroughfares in the area of influence of the planned drains.

The loan granted by BOAD to the city of Parakou will be used for the construction of 12,041 linear meters of primary and secondary collectors and 1,882 linear meters of urban thoroughfares. It is also planned to carry out support actions, notably the construction of fence walls of the public elementary schools of Tranza, Zongo 1 and of the junior secondary school of Nima; the construction of two (2) urban solid waste collection points within the municipality of Parakou; the construction of a block of three (3) classrooms with a headmaster's office and installation of restroom facilities, as well as actions to build the operational capacities of the Parakou City Council and the beneficiary populations for better environmental protection and improved living conditions.

This operation brings BOAD's total commitments in Benin to XOF813.94 billion.

For further information, please contact
Direction de la Communication, du Marketing, des Relations Publiques et du Savoir
Tel. : + 228 22 23 25 65
Fax: + 228 22 23 24 38
Email: boadsiege@boad.org

Disclaimer

BOAD - Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
