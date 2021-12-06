BODAV2 Hits New Heights in Independent Security Score

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - BODA Token - the innovative startup developing new decentralized financial opportunities - announced today the company's flagship blockchain token BODAV2 reached a new high in its Security Score determined by CertiK, the leading safeguard platform helping cryptocurrency projects identify and eliminate dependability vulnerabilities. In the first few days of December-just weeks after passing an initial review audit-BODAV2 received a score of 89 out of 100, surpassing even longer-established and bigger names in the digital currency space.

"At BODA, we're not satisfied with delivering anything less than our best, and providing a sense of stability to current and future BODAV2 holders remains top of mind," said Billy Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of BODA. "To us, the Binance Smart Chain represents the future, and with 97% of voters on CertiK ranking us as secure, we're glad to have the confidence of the community complementing our new review audit score."

To help investors better keep track of changes and development over time, visitors to the BODAV2 CertiK project page can now view the token's Skynet assessment. Skynet is CertiK's 24/7 running security intelligence engine that offers on-chain insights and assesses BODAV2 in areas including social sentiment, market volatility, and transactional tracking. Through these real-time updates and additional insight breakdowns across a variety of metrics, potential and current buyers can see in detail the elements driving up BODAV2's security score over time.

Find additional information on how BODA Token is forging a different path and how investors are rewarded with BUSD-the stable cryptocoin pegged 1:1 to the United States dollar-just for holding BODAV2 by clicking here.

About BODA Token: Developed from an experienced global team, the BODA Token approach is developing the next stage of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to create a revolution in investing. The Australia-based company prioritizes an approach that pushes cryptocurrency more into the mainstream through safe and secure investment opportunities. Learn more about this new financial option-backed with CertiK certainty-and connect with the team online at https://bodatoken.org/

