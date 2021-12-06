Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BODAV2 Hits New Heights in Independent Security Score

12/06/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - BODA Token - the innovative startup developing new decentralized financial opportunities - announced today the company's flagship blockchain token BODAV2 reached a new high in its Security Score determined by CertiK, the leading safeguard platform helping cryptocurrency projects identify and eliminate dependability vulnerabilities. In the first few days of December-just weeks after passing an initial review audit-BODAV2 received a score of 89 out of 100, surpassing even longer-established and bigger names in the digital currency space.

"At BODA, we're not satisfied with delivering anything less than our best, and providing a sense of stability to current and future BODAV2 holders remains top of mind," said Billy Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of BODA. "To us, the Binance Smart Chain represents the future, and with 97% of voters on CertiK ranking us as secure, we're glad to have the confidence of the community complementing our new review audit score."

To help investors better keep track of changes and development over time, visitors to the BODAV2 CertiK project page can now view the token's Skynet assessment. Skynet is CertiK's 24/7 running security intelligence engine that offers on-chain insights and assesses BODAV2 in areas including social sentiment, market volatility, and transactional tracking. Through these real-time updates and additional insight breakdowns across a variety of metrics, potential and current buyers can see in detail the elements driving up BODAV2's security score over time.

Find additional information on how BODA Token is forging a different path and how investors are rewarded with BUSD-the stable cryptocoin pegged 1:1 to the United States dollar-just for holding BODAV2 by clicking here.

About BODA Token: Developed from an experienced global team, the BODA Token approach is developing the next stage of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to create a revolution in investing. The Australia-based company prioritizes an approach that pushes cryptocurrency more into the mainstream through safe and secure investment opportunities. Learn more about this new financial option-backed with CertiK certainty-and connect with the team online at https://bodatoken.org/

Contact:
Billy Thomas | CEO

BODA Token
Billy@bodatoken.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BodaToken
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BodaToken/
Discord: https://discord.gg/XMF4UctSnv
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/bodacoin/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106845


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pALSTRIA OFFICE : JP Morgan lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
03:22pToyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
AQ
03:22pARCELORMITTAL : Société Générale SA shareholding notification - Form 6-K
PU
03:22pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2021 FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES OF $11.2 MILLION AND FULL YEAR REVENUE OF $42.2 MILLION - Form 8-K
PU
03:22pBENTLEY INCORPORATED : A primer on digital twin technology
PU
03:22pECOWAS Preliminary Declaration on the December 4th Presidential Election in The Gambia
PU
03:22pCANUC RESOURCES : LIVE Year End Update!
PU
03:21pCryptocurrencies post net inflows last week, but outflows seen on Friday - CoinShares
RE
03:21pBlue Diamond Growers Host 111th Annual Meeting, Announce New Board Members and Chairman's Ambassador Award Recipient
PR
03:20pU.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS