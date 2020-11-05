Log in
BOE Increases Bond-Purchase Program, Leaves Bank Rate Unchanged

11/05/2020 | 02:35am EST

By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon

LONDON--The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major European central bank to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of infections and lockdowns across the region.

The European Central Bank has signaled it, too, is readying more stimulus as soon as next month as major economies including France and Germany put the brakes on growth to halt a resurgent pandemic. But economists warn they can only do so much to counter the effects of the pandemic and governments need to do more.

The BOE said Thursday its nine-member Monetary Policy Committee agreed to a further 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) of U.K. government bond purchases, to take the overall size of its portfolio of government and corporate assets to GBP895 billion.

Officials voted to keep the central bank's benchmark interest rate at 0.1%.

In a statement, the committee said it expects the economy to shrink in the final quarter of 2020 as England on Thursday moves into a four-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already put in place their own restrictions.

"The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain. It depends on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom. It also depends on the responses of households, businesses and financial markets to these developments," the panel said.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com and Paul Hannnon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0234ET


