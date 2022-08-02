BOE Is Seen Voting 7-2 For 50 Basis-Point Rate -2

1015 GMT - Fresnillo's first-half Ebitda declined 39% on-year, missing market expectations, but the drivers of the earnings drop--lower sales volumes and silver prices--should partially reverse in the second half, Citi says. The Mexican precious-metals miner's cost inflation was also largely in line with company guidance and market expectations, which should be seen as a good outcome, Citi analysts say in a research note. Fresnillo reiterated guidance for silver and gold production for the full year, and "given better than expected operational performance delivered in [the second quarter], there is potential for the company to deliver full-year production towards the upper end of its guidance," the U.S. bank says. Citi retains its buy rating on the stock with a 1,000-pence price target. Shares are down 6.1% at 684.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Domino's Faces Increased Financial Risks Ahead of Recession

0952 GMT - Domino's Pizza's 1H was broadly negative, with total order count falling 1% compared with prepandemic levels despite a 7% larger store base, Liberum analysts Wayne Brown and Anubhav Malhotra say in a research note. The pizza chain reported a more than 30% net debt increase and launched a further GBP20 million share buyback program, raising its financial risk ahead of a major recession, they say. "We also question whether franchisees will open stores according to target--their margins must be getting smashed in this environment," the analysts add. Shares are down 2.5%. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

UK Construction Stocks Drop After House-Price Data

0952 GMT - U.K. house-builders are among London's biggest blue-chip fallers after industry data showed signs of house-price rises slowing. Annual UK house price growth increased slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to the Nationwide House Price Index. Prices rose 0.1% month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects, versus 0.2% in June, Nationwide said. "Property prices continue to defy expectations, but it's surely a matter of time before the growing affordability hurdle stops the runaway housing market in its tracks," Interactive Investor's Myron Jobson says in a note. "A culmination of inflated house prices and higher mortgage rates are likely to exert a cooling effect." Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey are the sector's biggest losers, down about 4%. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

Global Manufacturing Recession Is Coming, Confidence Indicator Suggests

0952 GMT - The Barclays global manufacturing confidence indicator fell to a two-year low, adding to the evidence of an approaching global manufacturing recession, economists at Barclays say in a note. The demand-driven global manufacturing slowdown was exacerbated by tightening of activity restrictions in China, the U.K. bank says. In July, global manufacturing output contracted sharply as the China-led June rebound reverted in just one month, the bank says. On the bright side, the global demand slowdown, supply chain normalization and some de-escalation of geopolitical tensions helped to ease input cost price pressures, although price pressures remained elevated, Barclays says. "In an environment of tight supply conditions, including tight labour markets, a more substantial demand slowdown could be required to tame inflation," it says. (maria.martinez@wsj.com)

---

Fresnillo Merits Investor Faith Despite Downbeat 1H

0943 GMT - Fresnillo drops 5% after the Mexican silver miner reported lower first-half pretax profit and revenue, though it said it remained on track to hit 2022 production targets. The results missed market forecasts due largely to weaker gold and silver realized prices and lower sales, RBC Capital Markets says. Still, costs were better than expected and operational performance looks set to improve in 2H, RBC says. "We also note the rapid collapse in real rates since last week's Fed meeting and the support this has given to precious-metal prices," RBC analyst Tyler Broda says in a note. "Today's result is likely to be taken negatively, but on a fundamental level, we remain positive on Fresnillo. We reiterate our outperform rating." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

A.G. Barr Looks Well Positioned for Inflationary Environment

0935 GMT - A.G. Barr looks better placed than its rivals to cope in today's inflationary environment thanks to its strong brand and market share positions, Liberum's Wayne Brown and Anubhav Malhotra say in a research note. The U.K. drinks company's comparatives do get tougher in the second half, but the company should be a major beneficiary of the return of events, they say. "We believe A.G. Barr remains one of the most resilient in the current climate in both defensive against a consumer downturn and for trading through inflationary times," they say. Liberum has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of 655 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

Sage Group's Momentum Looks Set to Continue Into 4Q

0926 GMT - Sage Group's third-quarter update, with updated guidance, suggests the business will sustain its momentum into the fourth quarter, Jefferies analysts Charles Brennan and Alex Nguyen say in a research note. The FTSE 100 software group said it now expects fiscal 2022 organic recurring revenue growth to be toward the top end of guidance at 8%-9%. "In terms of detail, we note the majority of growth is driven by Intacct, with cloud native accounting for GBP31 million of the GBP41 million recurring growth in 3Q," they say. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of 780 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

BP Share Gains Depend on Renewable-Energy Progress

0901 GMT - BP's share-price outlook depends on its renewable-energy strategy, Citigroup says following the oil major's record second-quarter results. The oil major's financial position is much stronger than 12 months ago, supporting higher shareholder distributions including a 10% dividend rise and an increase in forward guidance on share buybacks to $3.5 billion in 3Q, Citi says. Still, while the company's shares look cheap, the valuation is similar to those of key European peers, the bank says. "Therefore, at least in a relative sense, equity upside would look to depend on the market engaging with the New Energy pivot strategy, an engagement that we think might remain challenged in an environment where rates continue to rise," Citi analysts say in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

