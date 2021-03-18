BOE Keeps Policy on Hold, Sees Robust Recovery for UK Economy in 2nd Half

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--The Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and reiterated that it expects the U.K. economy to recover strongly in the second half of the year as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The BOE said in a statement Thursday that its Monetary Policy Committee agreed to keep its benchmark rate at 0.1%. The nine-member panel also agreed to keep the target for its bond-purchase program unchanged.

The panel said the outlook for the global economy has improved a little since its last set of forecasts in February, aided by President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

"The substantial new US fiscal stimulus package should provide significant additional support to the outlook," the panel said.

