BOE May Need to Tighten Policy More Aggressively

1110 GMT - Recent economic data suggest that the Bank of England may need to tighten monetary policy more aggressively to fight inflation, Saxo Bank says. "Jobs figures and inflation data showed the BOE might need to be more aggressive in tightening the economy," it says. However, the gilt yield curve bull-steepened after Wednesday's inflation data, meaning gilts rallied, with shorter-dated securities gaining the most, pushing down their yields more than those at the long end. This happened as "markets pared back on rate hike expectations as inflation is still in line with the BOE's projections," the bank says. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Standard Chartered Operating Profit Rises 4%

Standard Chartered reported operating income of $3.3 billion and swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher income from its financial-markets business and better cost efficiency.

---

Mondi to Sell Personal-Care Components Business for EUR615 Mln

Mondi PLC said Thursday that it will sell its personal-care components business to Nitto Denko Corp. for 615 million euros ($699.5 million) as it focuses on expanding its business in packaging.

---

Moneysupermarket.com 2021 Pretax Profit Fell on Poor Energy, Travel Markets

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC on Thursday reported a fall in pretax profit for 2021, as higher wholesale energy prices and a poor travel market hit revenue.

---

BATM Advanced Communications Sees 2021 Revenue, Ebitda Ahead on Growth in Operations

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. said Thursday that it expects to report 2021 revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slightly ahead of market expectations after strong growth from operations.

---

Aveva Revenue Fell in 3Q of FY2022; ARR Rose 9.6% in Jan-Dec 2021

Aveva Group PLC said Thursday that on a constant-currency basis revenue declined on year by a low-single-digit rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and that annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, rose 9.6% in the 12 months to Dec. 31.

---

Reckitt Benckiser Swung to 2021 Loss; Sees 2022 Like-For-Like Growth Ahead of Expectations

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Thursday reported a swing to pretax loss for 2021 due to higher operating loss, despite revenue on a like-for-like basis being ahead of expectations.

---

Checkit FY 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue Grew on Higher US Booking Sales

Checkit PLC said Thursday that annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2022 rose when compared with the prior year due to strong sales bookings in the second half.

---

Safestore 1Q Revenue, Occupancy Rose on Strong U.K. Performance

Safestore Holdings PLC said Thursday that its fiscal 2022 first-quarter revenue and closing occupancy increased thanks to a strong performance in the U.K., complemented by good results from Paris and Spain.

---

Shield Therapeutics 2021 Revenue Fell Against Strong Comparative

Shield Therapeutics PLC said Thursday that its total 2021 revenue fell significantly, in line with market expectations, as the comparative period included a major milestone payment.

---

Inspiration Healthcare Expects FY 2022 Beat Despite Difficult Trading Environment

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC said Thursday that it expects beat market expectations for fiscal 2022, despite supply-chain issues and cost increases.

Market Talk:

Standard Chartered Falls as Buyback Fails to Impress

1126 GMT - Standard Chartered is among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, down 4% after the Asia-focused bank's $750 million share buyback failed to impress investors, analysts say. Despite a lackluster market response, the buyback is positive, Hargreaves Lansdown says. "It suggests a tangible effort to return excess un-investable capital to shareholders, which is far preferable to letting it languish," the brokerage says. "This is a trend we expect from other major institutions with imminent results, as they feel able to pass on the benefits of economic stabilization and the helpful tailwind of rising rates. While a positive step from Standard, there was definitely scope for the buyback to be greater, which may well be causing some of the subdued sentiment." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

UK 10Y Gilts Gain on Fresh Russia-Ukraine Concerns

1119 GMT - U.K. government bonds gain Thursday on fresh concerns over a potential war between Russia and Ukraine. Gilts look set for a second consecutive day of gains as geopolitical concerns in Ukraine continue, Saxo Bank says. Yet gains may be short-lived. "We believe the relief in the front part of the yield curve will be short-lived as the Bank of England will need to be more aggressive in fighting inflation," it says. The ten-year gilt yield, which moves inversely to bond prices, falls almost 3 basis points to 1.493%, according to Tradeweb. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com)

Aveva's ARR Plan May Provide Headwind to Reported Revenue

1115 GMT - Aveva Group saying that it will look to accelerate annualized recurring revenue next year is starting to sound like a mini software as a service transition, Jefferies says. This may in turn provide a headwind to the reported revenue of the engineering and industrial-software company, Jefferies says. The investment bank has a hold rating on the stock, with a 3,300 pence target price. Shares are down 0.7% at 2,683 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

UK January Inflation Data Is Unlikely to Change Policy Action

1059 GMT - The modest U.K. inflation upside surprise in January is unlikely to change monetary policy action, HSBC says. "The January Consumer Price Index print was only 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bank of England's forecast, so probably isn't a game changer," the U.K. bank says. The CPI rose to a 30-year high of 5.5% in January from 5.4% the previous month. This is consistent with HSBC's view that the Monetary Policy Committee will lift the bank rate three more times between now and August. Its forecast is for 25 basis point interest-rate increases in March, May, and August, taking the rate to 1.25%. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com)

Reckitt Benckiser's Higher Prices Could Hit Sales Volumes

1039 GMT - Reckitt Benckiser has delivered higher like-for-like revenue in 2021, following the strategy of its peers by pushing up prices rather than hitting higher sales volumes, AJ Bell says. However, the U.K. brokerage says Reckitt may face an important test, cost-of-living pressure that could lead to consumers looking elsewhere for cheaper products. Big-brand consumer-goods companies such as Reckitt might have to cut their prices just to maintain sales volumes, AJ Bell says. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

