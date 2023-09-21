BOE'S BAILEY SAYS I EXPECT THE NEXT NOTICEABLE DROP IN UK INFLATION WILL BE IN THE OCTOBER NUMBER RELEASED IN NOVEMBER
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.8131 GBX
|+0.24%
|+1.55%
|-
|0.5224 GBX
|+0.11%
|+1.65%
|-
|0.6039 GBX
|+0.32%
|+2.20%
|-
|0.009787 GBX
|+0.12%
|+1.03%
|-
|0.8671 GBX
|+0.38%
|+0.90%
|-
