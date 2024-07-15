BOE'S DHINGRA SAYS NOW IS THE TIME TO START NORMALISING INTEREST RATES SO WE CAN FINALLY STOP SQUEEZING LIVING STANDARDS
MORNING BID ASIA-Trump shooting overshadows markets, China GDP in spotlight
Argentina halts monetary base expansion to lower inflation, says minister
South Korea's SK On in talks to supply prismatic EV batteries as it seeks turnaround
Rising conflicts globally slowed childhood vaccination rate in 2023, UN says
Asking prices for UK homes fall as buyers await BoE rate cut, Rightmove says
Thai economy faces upheaval due to factory closures and cheap Chinese imports
