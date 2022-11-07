BOE Sells GBP750 Million in Medium-Maturity Gilts

By Miriam Mukuru

The Bank of England said that it sold GBP750 million in medium-maturity gilts at an auction on Monday.

The bank received bids worth GBP1.012 billion, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.35.

This was the first medium-term gilt auction under the BOE's Asset Purchase Facility gilt sales operations which began on November 1.

The sales reverse previous gilt purchases under the BOE's quantitative easing policy, which started in 2009. The BOE has an annual target to sell GBP80 billion of gilts held in the APF.

Details of the auction show that the 0.625% gilt maturing in July 2035 received the highest amount of bids at GBP440 million.

No bids were received for the 4.75% gilt maturing in December 2038; the 4.25% gilt maturing in September 2039; the 4.25% gilt maturing in December 2040; and the 1.25% gilt maturing in October 2041.

